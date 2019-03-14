A Mondeor high School pupil Khulani Mathebula (19) was robbed of his phone and stabbed to death on his way to School in Mondeor South of Johannesburg. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefed the media at the crime scene. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is a man of action, so when he says he doesn't know what to do or calls for help, you know there's a problem. He was at Mondeor High in the south of Joburg yesterday dealing with yet another violent attack on a school child. This time, the victim, Khulani Mathebula, had died after being stabbed while walking to school.

As we near the end of the first term, there has been a worrying number of cases of violence and accidental deaths of schoolchildren.

Early in the term, we had two cases - in Ridgeway, Joburg, and in Vereeniging - involving boys fighting at school, before the killing of Thoriso Themane by a group of schoolboys in Polokwane.

Then came three more cases - in Centurion, Edenvale and Benoni - one involving a boy and a girl and the other two involving girls fighting.

In a particularly disturbing video, girls can be seen egging on those who slap, kick and punch a cowering victim.

Lesufi, at one point, described the situation as madness, and called for #EndTheMadness.

And that is not forgetting the tragedy at Driehoek, in which four children died and others were injured when a walkway collapsed, or the deaths of three girls who were hit by a taxi while on their way to school near Durban.

This week, schools will close on what has been a difficult first term, and perhaps there is time for Lesufi to call together those who he sees can help to stop the bullying and violence and ensure greater safety of our schoolchildren. He has reached out a hand; now let those who can help make a difference take it.