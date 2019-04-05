Nelson Mandela

Pretoria - To quote the great Nelson Mandela, any society which does not care for its children is no nation at all. Imagine then what Madiba would say about the South Africa he left behind when he died a few years ago; the South Africa that constantly fails to protect this segment of society, which alongside women, is globally recognised as being vulnerable.

Think of the Carletonville crèche from where images of violent assaults on children were taken.

The viral and graphic videos show a caregiver violently beating three small children on separate occasions.

The place is not registered with the provincial Social Development Department and should not be a facility for children in the first place.

Think of the gruesome death of Baby Daniel, whose abusive and killer guardians have been convicted for his June 2016 killing and for earlier child abuse.

Baby Daniel died after being submerged in boiling-hot water, suffering 60% body burns, with a pathology report showing he had 15 separate blunt-force injuries ranging from moderate to large force, many of which occurred 24 to 48 hours before he died.

Think of the fate of the 33 children with South African blood in their veins who had to turn to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for birth certificates and the right to their nationality.

The babies had been abandoned, and Home Affairs could only attend to two of their cases each month in accordance with some or other regulation, meaning they could not be adopted for almost two years.

Think of the 3-week-old girl abandoned in January in Sunnyside in this day and age where there are options for parents not willing and able to raise their newborns.

If Mandela was still around, he would describe South Africa as “no nation at all”.

Pretoria News