Pretoria - I love the idea of a smart new city rising in South Africa, but expressed in this column my reservations about the practicality of such an idea, especially considering all the challenges we face in South Africa. Yet yesterday we carried on our front page support for the idea from Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma who was addressing the Sustainable Cities Forum at the CSIR and now the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has weighed in on the subject.

Taking part in the debate on Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament yesterday, Mthembu pointed out that all major revolutions around the world begin with a dream.

Ramaphosa has outlined seven priority areas that the government plans to focus on with an aim of turning the country’s economy around.

Mthembu reminded MPs that the purpose of the Sona is for the president to offer such an outline of direction and priorities. In the weeks that follow more information is provided on key themes, and the Budget gives the resourcing framework.

He described Ramaphosa as a "big dreamer and a big doer" at the same time, and said that the new smart city that the president talked about was the government’s collective dream.

He hinted at its location, saying it should be in a rural province to "disrupt the colonial and apartheid spatial patterns", and called on innovative minds "to share ideas on the design and architecture of such a smart city".

Let's hope it gets further than the proposed smart city at Modderfontein, which sounded grand on paper but did not get off the ground.

