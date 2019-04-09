Caught in the act: the horrific clips which captured the violent beatings meted out to children by a caregiver at Ninnie’s Neurons Nursery School. Police have arrested her in connection with the assaults. The woman, who is out on bail, is set to appear in court in May. Video screen grabs

Pretoria - A precedent-setting judgment was barely in on the Baby Daniel trial when South Africa was rocked with another account of child abuse - this time a video showing a caregiver assaulting a toddler at a crèche in the West Rand mining town of Carletonville. Daniel was 3 when he died in June 2016 after suffering excruciating abuse. A post-mortem revealed extensive blunt-force trauma, including a broken arm and crushed femur, and serious burn wounds from being submerged in boiling water. Judge Collin Matshitse handed down a life sentence to abuser Timothy Naidoo, while the boy’s mother got 20 years for gross negligence. Child activist Miranda Jordan-Friedmann said while the abuse of any child was disturbing, Baby Daniel’s case was particularly harrowing.

His mother not only failed to protect her children from her partner’s violent outbursts, but lied to protect him. Will her harsh sentence send a message to other parents, especially those who witness abuse but do nothing?

In Carletonville, the abuse recorded occurred last year, but only came to light with the release of three videos last week. The woman in the clips has been arrested and appeared briefly in court, but the person who filmed it - and therefore knew it was happening - is yet to be questioned.

It beggars belief that nobody on the crèche staff, from the owner/principal down, noticed or did anything. Had the video not emerged, how many other children may have been at risk because of their negligence?

Parents rely on nursery care for their pre-school children. While schools are monitored, it is clear now that the authorities need to pay greater heed to pre-school facilities, some of which operate without a licence or the basic requirements of children being met.

We need a system that guarantees children protection from harm, and can respond quickly and effectively when children are neglected or abused.

