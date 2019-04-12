Police Minister Bheki Cele leading a delegation including Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane at the Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Mamelodi. The school has been hit by burglaries and theft/ PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Pretoria - The Pretoria News has been acknowledged by Police Minister Bheki Cele for highlighting the plight of a school in Mamelodi that has been constantly targeted by thieves. Our first reports on break-ins at Kutumela Molefi Primary School on the Bronkhorstspruit Road were published last year but, at the start of the current school year, they were hit again, and again, and again.

On April4, Sakhile Ndlazi reported that the school had been hit for the third time this year, and the 10th time overall. “When teachers and pupils returned to school on Tuesday after a two-week break they were met with what has now become a familiar sight,” he wrote.

He went on to describe bent security gates and window frames from the admin office lying on the ground, after thieves broke in and made off with a deep freeze and gas cylinders that are part of the equipment used for the school feeding scheme.

Yesterday, Cele, who joined the MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi at the school to announce an intervention, thanked the Pretoria News for the article which, he said, had brought them there to respond.

He did not want to divulge details because that would benefit the criminals, but assured the local community that the police had a plan, which included installing floodlights, a mobile police station and patrols in the area.

Lesufi announced plans for a schools safety summit next week.

The media plays an important role in reflecting society and the issues which affect it, and the Pretoria News is proud to have had a part, however small, in bringing this and other problems faced by our community to the attention of the authorities so that action could be taken.

Pretoria News