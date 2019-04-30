The online application process for children going to school opens on May 13. Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay

Pretoria - Parents of children going to Grade 1 or 8 in 2020 have an important date to diarise, and it is not January15 when schools start for the year but 8am on Monday, May 13, the day the online application process opens. While applications can be made until July25, what we have seen in recent years is the importance of getting going without delay, especially when you have a particular school you’d like your child to attend.

Last year some of the city’s most popular schools were fully subscribed within half an hour or so of the system “going live”, and competition for places in 2020 could be more intense as the feeder zone has been increased from 5km to 30km. Children living closer to their school of choice may get preference, but living close is not a guarantee.

The Gauteng Education Department, the first in the country to introduce this system, is adamant that children must all have equal access to schools, regardless of their race, class or language. Extending the boundaries is an attempt to overcome apartheid geography, and eliminate concerns that some schools remain the preserve of the privileged.

Every parent wants a school that offers the best possible opportunities for their child, but not all the schools in this city or others are equal. Until - and if ever - we have a system where the schools with the worst facilities, teaching and results are brought on par with those with the best, the crush for places at our “top” schools is going to remain intense.

