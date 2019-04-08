Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pretoria - No team easily scores five goals against Egyptian giants Al Ahly Sporting Club, but Mamelodi Sundowns did just that at the weekend. The Cairo-based side is one of the most decorated and successful club football teams on the continent.

Look into Al Ahly's profile and you will understand why it is the "Club of the Century" in African football.

The Egyptian club wins its country's domestic league and cup competitions with ease and is one of the fiercest competitors in Africa.

But Al Ahly met a Mamelodi Sundowns side that has also proven to fear no club in Africa. However, even Downs coach Pitso Mosimane admitted after the CAF Champions League quarter-final clash on Saturday that he did not expect to win by that margin.

Themba Zwane, Wayne Arendse, Ricardo Nascimento, Gastó* Sirino and Phakamani Mahlambi got the goals, but it was overall a polished performance by Downs, also former African champions.

Most important, history will show that under the Pretoria sky on April 6, 2019, at Lucas Moripe Stadium, the current Sundowns generation put five goals into the Al Ahly net to hand the Egyptian club one of its heaviest defeats in continental football.

The second leg of the game is still to be played before the Brazilians can book a place in the semi-final of the competition, but more than half the job is done and the remaining 90 minutes should be nothing but a formality.

Take a bow, Mamelodi Sundowns, for writing your name into the African football history books and keeping the dream of a second continental championship alive.

Pretoria News