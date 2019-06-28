INFORMAL traders at Denneboom railway station have vowed to stay put despite a court order that they vacate the area. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Over the past year and more, the Pretoria News has carried the story detailing the battle between Mamelodi informal traders who have plied their trade near the Denneboom train station - some saying they had been stationed there for close to 30 years - and the developers of the Tshwane Regional Mall, who want them off the construction site. Now, both have had the opportunity to present their case, in the public space and in court, with both giving compelling evidence of the reasons for their stance.

The developers, true to form, do not want the men and women of Denneboom to ply their trade among the dust and rubble of a construction site.

They told a court recently that they feared for the health of these people.

What they did not mention, however, was that they could also be concerned about the quality of the goods they sold, which would be and are exposed to all manner of construction material.

The men and women who refuse to budge sell a variety of items, and these range from clothes to perishable foods.

Their merchandise also includes fresh fruits and vegetables and other items.

The location concerned is ideal in terms of catching the eye of shoppers on their way to or from the nearby train station, to the mall.

This then begs the question - what condition would their goods be in after collecting the dust, cement and other material that flies around all over the place?

They have said they worry about being sued by people who might develop respiratory illnesses as a result of being exposed to these conditions.

The traders ask where else they can go where they would find the same number of people exposed to their wares.

The situation is a dire one, and one which, at the end of the day, must be resolved in a way that benefits both the traders and developers. Neither must suffer because of the needs of the other. Society needs them both, and it is time a reasonable solution was reached.

