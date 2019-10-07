Education department agrees to repair Laerskool Wonderboom Suid









Electric wires inside one of the classrooms. Picture: Jacques Naude/ANA Pretoria - The provincial Department of Education has agreed to repair Laerskool Wonderboom Suid, which has been deemed to be unsafe. Johan Kruger of the South African Teachers Union said they had a meeting with the department on Friday, which turned out positively. At the meeting, the department agreed to fix the problems at the school. “Tomorrow we meet the engineers during which we are going to make a decision to work on the high priority issues that we identified,” he said. At the beginning of last year, principal Rina Pretorius asked to have the school building inspected.

Kruger said the building was then found to be in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Kruger said their biggest problem was the school's infrastructure. “On Monday, the department sent a contractor to the school to do some maintenance and we looked at the job card.

“It did not talk to the problems we identified,” he said.

However, the job card did reflect that money had been allocated for roof maintenance, which had already been completed, he said.

Last Monday, Kruger said, the principal had informed him that the school was without electricity and the administration block was not functioning.

“This was because of open electrical cables that were hanging from the ceilings inside the classes and open switchboards with exposed electrical wires,” he said.

The day before school opened on October 1, the department had also contracted electricians to do maintenance work on the electricity installations, he said.

Disturbingly, the electricians who arrived at the school were not able to provide any papers that could confirm that they were qualified, Kruger said.

“That was a major concern for us, so we stopped the contractors from working.

“I don’t know how they got the contract, but I think there might be something wrong with the procurement at the department,” he said.

The electricity at the school was restored on Thursday by another firm of contractors after the teachers' union had sent a complaint to the department, he said.

Pretoria News