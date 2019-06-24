THE South African Cerative Industries celebrates Youth Month by showcasing young talent through its first ever creative industry expo in Eersterust. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Eersterust came alive with its first ever creative industry expo to celebrate Youth Month at the weekend. Live DJs, bands, craft stalls, food stalls, skateboarding, art exhibitions and fashion shows and delicious winter warming food presented an original and unique feel to the township.

Streets were closed off specially for the expo, held at the South African Industries Incubator on Perry Avenue.

The expo was the brainchild of South African Industries Incubator, Tshwane School of Music, in partnership with provincial government and other stakeholders. They hosted crafters, visual artists, skateboarders, designers as well as dancers and singers to give them exposure to the community.

Visual artist Josias Mpyane, well known as the Chappies artist in the Mamelodi crafters fraternity, was also among a host of young people showcasing their talent.

Mpyana said his technique of using Chappies gum wrappers as paper to paint on began at the Tshwane North College during his first year in 2017, when his lecturer asked that they do a newspaper technique. They had to paint on a newspaper but at some point he had a light bulb moment realising that all he could actually collect were Chappies chewing gum wrappers.

He said some of his best work were the Masai warriors, because of the colour code, abstract presentation and the technique.

“What I like about my work is that it does not limit me,” he said.

“I’m looking for exposure because a lot of people who can’t access social media don’t know me so now they get to see the real artist and work.”

The co-founder of Tshwane School of Music and South African Creative Industries Incubator, Freddy Arendse, said they wanted to add their voice by doing something positive in the community, because there was a heavy burden in the community. The arts were the best way to bring people together, and it was also a way to support local talent.

“This is a time of celebrating our youth by realising the sound of joy. There is so much negativity surrounding township life, so as the organisers we did not want to focus on minimising the problems but rather focus on maximising the youth's potential.

“Hence we have a ray of expression today from the indigenous right to the modern it is just a phenomenal time; you could see it is well organised and well planned thanks to the City. From the crafters to the stalls it is amazing as it shows what you can do even without a lot of resources,” Arendse said.

Sharon Williams said she could not contain her excitement in the days leading to the expo because her three daughters were part of the Khoisan dancers scheduled to perform. “I love this because it is bringing back our culture with the Khoisan dance,” she said.

Pretoria News