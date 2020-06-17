Eersterust residents in march against gender-based violence

Pretoria - South Africans cannot be fighting against the deadly coronavirus and racism, and still have to deal with the senseless deaths of women at the hands of men who are supposed to be protecting them. This was the message yesterday in Eersterust when residents, wearing black outfits, took to the streets calling for an end to gender-based violence. The protest was triggered by the death of Evelyn de Kock, 42, who was allegedly stabbed numerous times by her boyfriend. The body of the mother of two was discovered on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the boyfriend, Clayton Andrews, had been arrested on Monday in Eldorado Park, south-west of Joburg.

The community, joined by the ANC Women’s League, marched in their numbers to De Kock’s home, holding placards and calling for an urgent end to gender-based violence.

The crowd formed a guard of honour and welcomed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, who visited the grieving family before addressing the crowd.

Nkoana-Mashabane said there was political will from the Presidency to fight this problem that had led to 11 other deaths of women, including Tshegofatso Pule, 28, at the hands of their partners.

She said men must use their hands to put food on the table and not to bring harm to women and children.

It was about time the boy child was raised better so as not to think patriarchy and women abuse were a normal part of society, she said.

De Kock’s cousin Rejohan Combrink said: “It was so painful to watch De Kock’s daughter Emlynn lead the marchers holding a placard calling for justice for her mother.

“This is really painful. Her mother was a good person loved by the entire community and did not deserve to die like that.”

Ravel Harris, who helped to organise the gathering, said the death of De Kock brought him to tears.

He said it could have been any one's mother, wife, sister or daughter.

Harris said the good men in the community decided they would not allow women to speak because they would speak for them, and show that they acknowledge that men were killing and hurting the same women who give them families and children.

Pastor James Adams from the local branch of the Methodist Church said: “We are here to say enough is enough, and as a church we are no longer just going to sit back and say let us pray.

“We are going to unite in a task team and take action to show we want something done about this.”

Zonal secretary of the ANC Women’s League Dawn Mqwebu said it was crazy that at a time when Covid-19 was killing people, people had to find themselves without choice, but convene and fight against gender-based violence.

Mqwebu echoed the sentiments of those calling for the death penalty to be brought back to punish people who hurt women and children.

“I think we have to deal with the politics of the death penalty and now it is time things change. If there is going to be any change, we need to bring it ourselves.

“Can you believe it is 2020 and we’re still telling people to stop killing women?”

