Pretoria - Concerned residents in Eersterust are calling on the City of Tshwane to intervene after three people recently died from drugs, raising the tally to 341 in two-and-a-half years. Desiree Fisher of the Eersterust Stakeholder Forum said substance abuse was one of the biggest challenges the community faced.

“The problem does not only affect users. Desperate graduates and bored teenagers are now opting to be pushers and selling drugs to make a living,” said Fisher.

She accused the City of failing to address the issue by implementing, among others, facilities that would reduce idleness, which was the most common reason for drug abuse.

Fisher spoke at length about the inactive Multi Purpose Centre on Swart Street, saying if it was functional, it would curb the rising use of drugs.

“The City has continuously failed the people of Poort (Eersterust), and we can't solely rely on the SA National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), because it has limited capacity.”

She said the problem was even worse during school holidays, with a lack of recreational facilities for children on vacation.

“We lack facilities to keep our young ones busy, and those that we have are in a dire state.”

Community leader Novina Pillay said the problem was spiralling out of control, so much that children as young as 8 years old were experimenting with drugs. She emphasised that if they had something to keep their minds busy it would help prevent this.

The director of Sanca, Terrance Makhananisa, said the average age of drug abusers had shifted from 25 to 15.

“Our drug users are now as young as 10 years old, and they are addicted. It's a real sad sight to see,” he said.

School governing body member at PS Fourie Primary School, Charles Mathysen, said it was becoming a common sight to see children in Grade3 addicted.

“It breaks my heart to see the direction things have taken,” he said.

Elaine Anderson, who lost her son Fabio to drugs, said Eersterust was a ticking time bomb.

The unemployed single mother of three boys said they were all on drugs like nyaope and Methcathinone, or “Kat”.

Fabio was using “bluetooth” or nyaope - injecting himself with blood from another user to share the drug.

“Unfortunately, my son contracted HIV from injecting nyaope. His heart just stopped, the doctor said he was heavily dehydrated from the use of the drugs.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said they realised that youth development and awareness programmes were crucial to drug trafficking in Tshwane, and specifically in areas such as Eerste­rust.

“Eersterust is one of the areas that has been prioritised by the City for its drug and substance abuse programme.

“City-sponsored NPOs such as Sanca Eersterust, Stabilis and Second Chance Recovery are responsible for conducting educational and awareness programmes,” he said.

