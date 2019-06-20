Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane has said it is puzzled by the EFF’s desire to unseat mayor Stevens Mokgalapa from his position as it has only 11% of the votes in council. Two months ago, EFF leader Julius Malema expressed an intention to take over the capital city metro, saying he was in talks with the DA to share power in both Joburg and Tshwane.

Regional ANC spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said: “Seeing that we are now in the month of June we would like to ask: what happened to those bold plans? Is the EFF going to submit a motion of no confidence in councillor Stevens Mokgalapa at the council sitting of June? Or have they done a sudden U-turn as we are accustomed to from them?”

He challenged the EFF to go ahead with its plans during next Thursday's council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber.

“We want to see something?” Yabo said.

Regarding the recent budget speech by Mokgalapa, he said: “The ANC caucus took a conscious decision to propose amendments to the budget presented by the mayor that would speak to the priority of delivering services and ameliorating the living conditions of the poor masses of our people in the capital city .”

He said the ANC pushed for the continued provision of free wi-fi to poor communities, the rapid formalisation of informal settlements, a higher budget allocation to regions for infrastructure maintenance and the roll-out of new infrastructure.

“We also welcome the debt write-off for poor households. The latter programmes are aligned to ANC policies,” he said.

Yabo took a swipe at the EFF, saying it was no longer relevant in the city, especially after it opposed the budget.

“It is now clear the EFF is more interested in playing 'palace politics' at the expense of our communities and welfare of our people.”

On Tuesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane ruled out the possibility of acceding to the EFF’s proposal to share power in Tshwane.

He said that to surrender the mayoral position to the party would be tantamount to compromising the DA’s principle enshrined in formal agreements with other opposition parties in running the municipality. The EFF and DA never engaged in formal agreements and both parties vote with each other on an issue-to-issue basis.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, Mokgalapa said he was not worried about the EFF’s political posturing.

“I am not worried. How can a 11% party unseat a 43% party? It is unheard of.

“It is unlikely. It is circumventing the will of the people; it can’t work like that in a normal democracy. I am not worried and I am not spending sleepless nights about it,” he said.

