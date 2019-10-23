Pretoria - The EFF in Tshwane yesterday defended its about-turn decision to support calls by outsourced security guards for the municipality to hire all of them without subjecting them to interviews.
Regional leader Moaferika Mabogwana said it was untrue that the EFF flip-flopped on its initial stance to allow the city to advertise the posts, shortlist and interview potential candidates.
The party’s new stance was announced during last week’s demonstration by security guards outside Tshwane House, where they wanted mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to expedite the insourcing process.
Quizzed about the EFF’s position, Mabogwana said: “What we did previously as the EFF was to try to comply with the staff policy of the city.”
He, however, said that the party had an agreement with the-then city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola and erstwhile mayor Solly Msimanga to desist from advertising the posts.