EFF defends new stance on hiring outsourced security guards









OUTSOURCED security guards demonstrated outside Tshwane House last week, demanding to be hired without being subjected to interviews. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The EFF in Tshwane yesterday defended its about-turn decision to support calls by outsourced security guards for the municipality to hire all of them without subjecting them to interviews. Regional leader Moaferika Mabogwana said it was untrue that the EFF flip-flopped on its initial stance to allow the city to advertise the posts, shortlist and interview potential candidates. The party’s new stance was announced during last week’s demonstration by security guards outside Tshwane House, where they wanted mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to expedite the insourcing process. Quizzed about the EFF’s position, Mabogwana said: “What we did previously as the EFF was to try to comply with the staff policy of the city.” He, however, said that the party had an agreement with the-then city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola and erstwhile mayor Solly Msimanga to desist from advertising the posts.

“We agreed that the advertisements would only serve two things. The first one is vetting to check if people don’t have criminal records and secondly, to do deal with the issue of qualifications,” Mabongwana said.

Mabogwana said the two issues had already been taken care of by Security Industry Regulatory Authority before the employment of the guards into private security companies.

He said it was possible to abandon the city’s hiring policy by applying for a waiver clause when employing security guards.

Calls for guards to be hired outside the city’s staff policy were contrary to council decision taken in August last year that all posts must be advertised.

Council then resolved to finally implement the insourcing of guards and abolish the hiring of private security companies.

In May, mayoral committee member for community safety and emergency services Karen Meyer said: “We can’t just take someone over from another company because we don’t know the vetting process it followed to make sure that those people are the right people for the job.”

She said the process to employ 4000 in-house security guards by the City of Tshwane would be implemented by the end of this year.

The guards would be appointed in a new directorate called the Asset Protection Unit, under the auspices of the Tshwane metro police department.

Pretoria News