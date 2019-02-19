THERE was another burglary at Kutumela Molefi Primary School at the weekend. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Number eight and still counting. This was the sentiment of parents and staff members after Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Mamelodi suffered yet another burglary at the weekend. The sight of large window frames at the administration offices that had been pulled out by the criminals greeted teachers and pupils when they arrived at the school yesterday morning.

Glass was scattered on the ground, with the burglar bars and frames pulled off their structures.

The precise cutting of the burglar frames and pounding of the wall suggested the criminals had used power tools. A toy plastic gun thought to have belonged to the burglars lay next to the shattered glass.

Parents and teachers looked at the scene with dismay as they inspected the building while they waited for the police to arrive.

The mood around the school was sombre as the children looked confused and scared.

Parents and teachers strategised on how to prevent such incidents from happening for the ninth time.

This year alone the school, situated in a deserted area along Bronkhorstspruit Road, has suffered two burglaries.

Last year at least six burglaries were reported.

Teachers, who did not want to be named, said they were starting to fear for their lives and for those of the children.

“This school is in such a deserted area that criminals can hold us hostage. What makes it worse, is that the response from the Boschkop police station is always poor. Days go by without a response after we report an incident,” said one.

By 11am yesterday, police had not yet arrived; school officials said they had reported the incident by 7.30am.

According to the school management, no electronics were stolen, but the criminals vandalised the printing and fax machines.

The looters made off with a lot of food meant from the feeding-scheme programme.

The no-fee school has 742 pupils, most of them dependent on the feeding scheme.

Most parents are from the surrounding informal settlement of Lethabong. They are unemployed and struggle to make ends meet.

After the burglary, some suggested that parents assume the role of security guards at the school. Another suggestion was the installation of cameras, alarm systems and beams. Parents, members of the school governing body, the community policing forum and ward councillors were scheduled to meet at 10am today at the school premises.

This is not the first time the school has been in the spotlight.

In 2015 three schoolgirls, aged between 7 and 9, were allegedly raped by older boys.

Provincial Department of Education’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said the burglaries were of concern.

“However, we will continue to engage law enforcement agencies to prioritise recurring complaints of theft at the said school, as this hinders the process of teaching and learning,” he said.

“We implore members of the community to work closely with the police and furnish necessary information that will result in apprehending criminals.”