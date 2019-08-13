Pretoria - The floor is open for South Africans to confess about their failure to meet up to their New Year’s resolutions – under the hashtag #EishThisYearISaid.

With just four months left until we conclude 2019, social media went into a frenzy as users confessed about everything from relationships, to music, soccer and everything in between.

But many delved much deeper into the aspect of relationships and academics.

While some of the confessions are a bit emotional, many of the things shared have since sent Twitter into a spin and a barrel of laughs.