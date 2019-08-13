Pretoria - The floor is open for South Africans to confess about their failure to meet up to their New Year’s resolutions – under the hashtag #EishThisYearISaid.
With just four months left until we conclude 2019, social media went into a frenzy as users confessed about everything from relationships, to music, soccer and everything in between.
But many delved much deeper into the aspect of relationships and academics.
While some of the confessions are a bit emotional, many of the things shared have since sent Twitter into a spin and a barrel of laughs.
Some, however are basking in the glory of having achieved at least half of their goals which include having financial freedom as a result of spending less. The hashtag started trending on Monday.
Here are some of the things people are saying:
#EishThisYearISaid I didn't wanna be involved with anyone. "Men are trash" here I am in a happy relationship 😁 thank God I didn't listen to me🤣🤣🤣🤣🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/tCt55U21kC— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi6) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I'm getting married and by December will be having twins, but God was looking at me like "hai wena nah" 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/lviEBSmNlI— Mo (@Habo_Babe) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I'm gonna book a hotel room for me and bae because it will be our first anniversary and there ain't no man like him . And I ruined everything. Dont know how to fix it. pic.twitter.com/ZY6N0aBrv2— Unpoetic Soul (@DeeDaRimples) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid by now I'll be settled with someone, but then dololo. . 😔😒 pic.twitter.com/f4ZVqKtlqH— S A B O O S H (@Silas_Makung12) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I would be single and enjoy life but now i found myself in a relationship pic.twitter.com/rDEnNt4gWh— junebug🌹🌹 (@SiyaNomfundo) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid by December I will have . on my savings, Excellent health because of the gym, now December is around the corner my goals are very far can't even see them pic.twitter.com/TtQD4Azejm— sibongisenimabindisa (@sse_mabindisa) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid i'll study each and every morning at 3O'clock pic.twitter.com/Vkd4cF2mZn— Lerato (@Lerato9293) August 13, 2019
Do my drivers license. Read books. Attend seminars on property investment. Invest. #EishThisYearISaid pic.twitter.com/spCLEOPVlD— Cebolenkosi 🇿🇦 (@Mandy_C_Nolia) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I'll save R500 every month in my account but ke it was only a dream pic.twitter.com/vj6PArhQFw— T.P Letsoko (@MrSirHimself) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I am gonna stop caring about people who don’t care about me 🤦🏾♂️😢 this is killing me. I know I am not the only one pic.twitter.com/HkEa4TqEsT— JABU NITRO-D SKIM 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@JabuNitro) August 13, 2019
#eishthisyearisaid I will be employed and make a change at home😢 pic.twitter.com/DzZUTHkirI— January's Very Own👑 (@SindiswalM) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid ke tla bona ka the Remaining 6 months. It's 4 Months now but still i haven't done anything😥 pic.twitter.com/ucPG4Ou3OE— Njar-Yamie 🎶 (@LANGELIHLELIHL2) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I was gonna have money and money said to me:— Lessy Lesego👑 (@LessyJantjie) August 12, 2019
"You must akssss, don't just assume" pic.twitter.com/dFrQGVwOKq
#EishThisYearISaid I'm not having sex with boys im joining LGB community but the winter went Rambo on me pic.twitter.com/7iTgAIw3zt— Mbalito (@Mbalito_Gold) August 12, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I'm going to pass my modules with distinctions, 1st semester came and I'm from writing 3 second opportunities. 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CEJGlj9zMt— Hlengiwe Gwala (@Hlengiw60612186) August 12, 2019
