'Elandsfontein farm in Pretoria west set for landless'









A portion of Elandsfontein farm in Pretoria West, will go a long way in securing permanent sites for people in informal settlements. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The approval of a long-standing application by the City of Tshwane to acquire a portion of Elandsfontein farm in Pretoria west, will go a long way in securing permanent sites for people in informal settlements. The City’s Human Settlements MMC, Sello Maimane, said the metro welcomed the news despite the fact that there had not been an official communication from the Department of Public Works. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille announced on Sunday that the City’s request to take ownership of the land was approved. She predicted that about 4000 houses for needy people would be built on the land. Maimane said the application was made long before he assumed office, but it was rejected on the grounds that the department intended to commercialise the land.

“What happened was that De Lille made a public pronouncement without engaging with the City in the sense that the group head of the department was not even aware of the land donation.”

According to him, the City had yet to receive an official letter indicating that it has been given land ownership.

“For now it was just a pronouncement and we don’t have an official communication to that effect. That is where it is,” Maimane said.

However, he said he knew the land was in Elandsfontein and that it was about 200 hectares.

“We know that it is 200ha because the City made an application for this land. At the time they told us they were selling it.

“It is an old application that we made a long way back to ask for a piece of land,” Maimane said.

The department had told the City that the land was not free.

“They told us that they wanted to commercialise it. They said that if we wanted the land we must pay for it,” he said.

At the time the City abandoned the project because it didn’t have the money to buy the property.

Maimane said the land would be used for the resettlement of people in informal settlements. Residents in Phomolong, Itireleng and the Hills informal settlements will benefit from parcels of land, according to De Lille.

She said the donation was part of the government’s commitment to land reform, redistribution and restitution.

De Lille said the Cabinet approved the release of 167 portions of land in the hands of her department in October last year.

Public Works spokesperson Zara Nicholson suggested that it was odd that the City, which made a request for the land, had not been informed about the donation.

“Perhaps you talked to the wrong people. I will have to find out,” she said.

Pretoria News