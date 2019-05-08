The front page of Pretoria News when the incident happened in June 2012.

Pretoria - An Elandspoort, Pretoria West, mother lost her R1.1million in damages claim against the Gauteng MEC for health after her 13-year-old daughter died in her bed at home, a few hours after she was taken to hospital for excruciating abdominal pains. The mother, Carolina Viviers, blamed the doctors at the Pretoria West Hospital for her daughter’s death.

She said in papers before the Gauteng High Court that the doctors at the emergency (department) should not have sent her daughter, also named Caroline but known as Poppy, home. She felt the child should have been admitted to hospital, especially as, according to the mother, the child could not walk properly at the time.

Poppy died at about 1am on June 6, 2012 - a few hours after the doctor who examined her had sent her home with painkillers and medication for nausea. The mother was supposed to take the child back to the hospital the following day for further examinations.

It is not clear what was wrong with Poppy in the first place, but it was established that she had suffocated in her own vomit during the night.

Viviers at the time told the Pretoria News that when she went to wake her child that morning to take her to hospital again, she found the child cold and stiff in her bed.

She said her lifeless eyes were open and staring, and she was no longer breathing.

Viviers had last spoken to Poppy at about midnight when the child went to the toilet.

The mother told the court that the day before her death, Poppy complained of abdominal pain.

She gave her Gaviscon, but later found her in a foetal position, crying with pain and vomiting.

She rushed her to hospital, where a routine urine test was done.

According to the mother, the child was so weak by then that she could hardly walk. The test showed that Poppy was possibly pregnant, but the doctor said it was a “weak” test and she had to confirm this via a blood test.

The doctor examined the child but could not establish what was wrong. She gave her medication and told her to come back the next day.

Her mother felt that Poppy should have been admitted to hospital, given the pain she was in.

Two nursing sisters who were on duty as well as the doctor, denied that Poppy was so weak and in pain that she could not walk. They said she walked into the consulting room normally and did not cry out in pain when examined, as claimed by the mother. Thus, they said, there was no reason to keep her in the hospital.

Experts agreed that Poppy must have eaten after she left the hospital and suffocated in her own vomit at about 1am the next morning.

It was said that even if she was in hospital and monitored, there was nothing to suggest that she would not have suffocated in her vomit.

Acting Judge LI Vorster said there was nothing to indicate that the doctor was negligent, as the cause for her condition remained a mystery.

The judge turned down the claim and ordered the mother to pay all the legal costs.

Pretoria News