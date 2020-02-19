Elderly Groenkloof residents relieved as court halts development









Picture: succo/Pixabay Pretoria - It was the proverbial case of David against Goliath when a group of about 30 elderly residents from the Flower Foundation’s housing units in George Storrar Road, Groenkloof, objected to plans to develop part of the land into medical offices. The Flower Foundation turned to the court to obtain a declaratory order that it may sell a portion of the land without the consent of the elderly residents living there. It said it did not need 75% of the residents’ approval - who have bought a life right to a unit there - to sell the land as claimed by the residents. It was all smiles and thumbs up from the elderly, when the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday turned down the Flower Foundation’s application. A handful of the elderly, many with walking aids, took their place in the public gallery early, to hear their fate.

They were relieved to hear that without their consent, the development will not be able to proceed.

It is not clear what the next step will be, but the residents made it quite clear that they will not give the necessary go-ahead.

The Flower Foundation, with its stated mission to provide low-cost housing for the aged, said it needed to sell a portion of the land in Groenkloof to a developer, as it is financially struggling.

The foundation also has several other low-cost housing units for the elderly in, among others, Arcadia and Danville.

The Flower Foundation bought the property in Groenkloof at around 1961, and in 1988 it also became the registered owner of the adjacent property.

The two properties were then consolidated into one.

During 2001 the foundation established a housing development scheme on a portion of the land.

This consisted of flats, which the elderly rented, as well as several cottages, which the elderly could buy and obtain lifelong rights to stay there.

The foundation said as time went by, some of the units became old and dilapidated and required constant maintenance.

It said it does not have the financial means to upgrade these units or to expand the housing development scheme.

Thus, it was very interested when approached by the owners of the adjoining hospital who intended to expand the land into medical-related facilities by buying part of the land.

The life right owners, however, refused to give their consent and the foundation could not obtain the required 75% consent.

The foundation said it was not driven by greed, as claimed by the elderly, to sell the land to a developer. It said that the land was from the start divided into two properties, although these were consolidated.

Counsel for the foundation argued that all the elderly were entitled to live in their units and use their garages, but they did not have free range of the entire property and its gardens.

But it was argued on behalf of the elderly that this was absurd, as it would mean they may not even venture out into the gardens or other areas on the property.

Susanetta Smith, 77, who lives in one of the units, said she obtained life-long occupancy there as it was tranquil and lush. She said the interests of the elderly who bought into the retirement village should be protected.

The news of the proposed development was extremely stressful for them.

She said most of the elderly do not have the funds, the energy or inclination to become involved, in their old age, in litigation against developers.

“I was shocked, to say the least, at the extent of the proposed development, which would entail a six-storey building, in two different blocks, which included medical and residential suites for doctors, with a great number of parking bays.”

She said she and the others simply cannot bear to think of the concrete jungle and hustle and bustle it will cause, while all they want in the twilight of their lives, is to have peace and quiet.

Smith said if she knew this was going to happen, she would have never bought life rights to a unit there.

The court, meanwhile, said it would later give its reasons for deciding in favour of the elderly.

Pretoria News