Pretoria - Despite losing her husband minutes before voting, Erika Ochse plucked up the courage and managed to cast her vote on Wednesday. Her 67-year-old husband Dirk, from the west of Pretoria, never got the chance to make his last cross in the sixth democratic elections.

Members of the community commended her for her bravery and patriotism regardless of what happened to Dirk Ochse, who collapsed while standing in the queue at a polling station in Elandspoort.

A witness who had been standing two people behind Dirk said the incident happened abruptly.

“We were standing close to the park light when, while with his wife, he suddenly collapsed. We hadn’t been standing for long. There was no commotion or anything; it happened abruptly.

“An IEC official then rushed to feel his pulse. Soon after that the man stopped moving. There was also a lot of talk about him not taking his pills and medication,” she said.

It is understood Dirk was diabetic and a heart patient.

The ambulance arrived 20 minutes later, after Tshwane Emergency Services had declared him dead on the scene.

Although she plucked up the courage to vote, Erika yesterday asked for some space.

Through a family member she asked for time and space as she was overwhelmed by what had happened and needed to deal with it privately.

The couple had been married for 38 years and had no children.

Electoral Commission deputy chairperson Masego Sheburi expressed his condolences to Dirk’s family at a media conference yesterday.

Still in Gauteng, an elderly woman also lost her life before voting.

The 79-year-old Susan Matona was at her voting station in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark when she complained of feeling exhausted.

She collapsed and paramedics certified her dead at the scene.

The ANC in Gauteng said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and we send our deepest condolences.”

