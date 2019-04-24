ELECTION posters line a street in Alberton. A record of 48 political parties will contest this year’s elections and millions of South Africans will flock to voting stations around the country to make their mark on 8 May. Itumeleng English African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - With just two weeks before South Africans cast their votes in the tightly contested May 8 general elections, Gauteng’s 18 176m² of heavily populated land area has been crisscrossed by politicians soliciting votes. The country’s richest province single handedly contributes a third of the national Gross Domestic Product. Statistics SA figures show the most populous province, Gauteng, is home to 14 million people - fertile ground for the politician as May 8 looms.

Last year, the opposition DA announced the then-Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga as its Gauteng premier candidate, to tackle the incumbent Premier David Makhura, who is also the governing ANC’s provincial chairperson.

With the Julius Malema-led EFF outfit not fielding any premier candidate because the party “does not believe in the separation of South Africa based on the nine provinces”, the bruising battle royale to be the premier after May 8 has been left to Msimanga and Makhura.

There’s no love lost between the two who previously squared off vocally in their roles as mayor and premier, respectively.

Respected political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said that in this rigorous campaigning phase, there is no certainly that the ANC will maintain its stranglehold on Gauteng after May 8 - a prospect which spurs on the ambitious opposition.

“In each election, political parties are to bring out their best. It is clear that the ANC is quite aware that the battle is on in Gauteng. There is no clear indication that the party will return as a governing party post the May 8 elections. This creates enthusiasm for the opposition to invest a lot of its campaign energies and resources for the battle of Gauteng,” he said.

Considering the setting and context of Gauteng, he said, top of the voter’s agenda includes land rights, a highly priced commodity in the country’s smallest province geographically. Considering that most people in Gauteng are economically active, matters of bread and butter will also influence voters.

“The immediate challenge are issues of urban land rights, ease of mobility within the province and e-tolls which remain significantly important to Gauteng residents because they have the potential to incur a higher cost to get around in their cars,” said Mnguni.

“Public transport should also be a pressing issue for voters in Gauteng yet it features minimally on the campaign trail. It seems everyone has taken for granted the transportation arrangements that prevail.

“Cost of living in general will bother Gautengers from the price of fuel to the price of goods on shelves.”

Undoubtedly, for Gauteng residents, because they have a higher concentration of tax payers, concerns around malfeasance in the state are a deciding point, Mnguni said.

“The management of state resources is more important to this constituency whereas in the Eastern Cape, where poverty levels and dependency ratios are extremely high, the concern might be about the availability of public goods derived from the state resources.

“Those who view Gauteng as an economic hub but are struggling to set up their businesses, because of certain monopolies that dominate some economic sectors, might feel a need to worry about competition policies.

“This means political parties need to be heard championing strategies on how to open up the environment for doing business to SMMEs and professionals who wish to leave their jobs and start independent ventures but lack funding and access to markets.”

As for who will possibly emerge victorious, taking charge of the province which houses the seat of the national government, and other critical components of the state, Mnguni said Gauteng could be on the verge of a difficult coalition arrangement.

“The possibility of a coalition government remains possible. This means no one would have won the heart of Gauteng, a few would have to share pieces of the heart. What is extremely difficult is the nature of the coalitions. There is a higher likelihood to see the arrangements prevailing in the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane. However, for this to happen, the DA might have to let go of one of the metros (most likely Tshwane) to the EFF to govern, with the support of the DA,” he said.

Mnguni said it remains to be seen if “the Ramaphosa effect” will turn the tide for the ANC, which has consistently experienced declines in previous elections.

“Could it be that the Ramaphosa effect has been enough to get ANC voters out of their 2014 and 2016 slumber and make them return to the polls to give a convincing mandate to the ANC? But for the last 10 years the ANC has been on a downward electoral trend. So the elections themselves will tell.”

Although the ANC did not respond to questions, the DA’s Msimanga - who has been on whirlwind electioneering campaign across the province, said victory is certain. “We are definitely going to win Gauteng. We are being received well in all the areas. Gauteng residents are tired of a lack of service delivery, corruption and empty promises. Some residents who are experiencing the DA government in Gauteng believe in us that we will bring change in Gauteng.”

South Africa goes to the elections early next month, in the first national elections since President Cyril Ramaphosa took the reins from Jacob Zuma, whose almost two-term presidency was marred by a series of rent-seeking scandals. Ramaphosa has inherited a governing party riddled by internal tensions but he has ushered in a “new dawn” which some analysts believe will contribute positively to the ANC’s fortunes at the polls.

Pretoria News