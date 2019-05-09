Pretoria - Voting at the old Philena Middle Farm school in Knoppieslaagte, Centurion, was delayed by almost 40 minutes as Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) officials waited for forms to be delivered. Premier and ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura was also in the queue with hundreds of people who braved the chilly morning weather to cast their ballots.

Despite the fact that the voting process did not kick off at 7am, voters expressed excitement to be part of more than 22 million South Africans to take part in the polls.

Michael Hamps said: “I am feeling wonderful. It is an absolute privilege to be able to make a cross and you know that it is only if you have participated that you can say something afterwards. If you don’t vote, keep quiet.”

Makhura urged residents to not allow any obstacles to prevent them from casting their votes.

“I know this morning is a little bit chilly but we must brave the chill This is a very, very important day.”

Makhura added that the sixth general elections were similar to the inaugural democratic elections in 1994.

“This is as significant as 1994. It is the new dawn. It is the rebirth of our country. Anyone who was not part of 1994 cannot miss this one.”

He also expressed confidence that the ANC would walk away with the election victory.

“We want to double the number of jobs that have been created in Gauteng.”

He said that in the past five years more than 400 000 jobs were created in the province.

Makhura also spoke on the turn-out, expressing hope that ANC members would come out in their multitudes to make their voice heard.

Addressing questions on the confidence in the IEC to hold free and fair elections, he said there was no doubt the polls would be free and fair.

In Pretoria, DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga encouraged more young people to vote for change.

He voted at Capital Park Primary School, accompanied by party leader, Mmusi Maimane and his wife Monde Msimanga.

He said this year’s elections had been exciting and tiring simul- taneously.

“I have got the same feeling that I got in 2016 (municipal election).But more than anything I am tired. I started running this campaign when I was still the mayor of the City of Tshwane. We have run the longest campaign of all the political parties,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the DA would emerge victorious after the polls because he believed he had run a good election campaign.

“It was an exciting campaign and at the same time it has been has been a sad campaign because one got exposed to the stark realities of the province; like the abject poverty that I have seen in some parts of the province.”

He said the DA government would prioritise the fight against corruption and crime.

“We need to stop the bleeding of funds towards corrupt hands. If you do that, you are going to make sure that there is enough money so that you can channel enough money into service delivery.

“We need to make sure we have a capable police,” Msimanga said.

Pretoria News