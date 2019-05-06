Pensioner Maria Makate, who is partially blind, expressed satisfaction after casting her special vote in Mamelodi. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The elderly in Mamelodi have expressed excitement as they took part in the two-day special voting. Octogenarian Rosinah Mabokela was among the 28 special voters in ward 23 visited at home by Independent Electoral Commission officers.

She said she was not going to make it to a polling station due to arthritis, which had affected her walking ability.



"I was worried that I might not make it to the school on May 8 but I am happy that I have voted," she said.

She said that she would continue to vote for as long as she was still alive.

"I started voting during the times of an old man, who passed on - Mandela.

"I am going to continue voting should God continue to grant me more days of life," Mabokela said.

Pensioner Maria Makate, whose sight is partly impaired, expressed satisfaction after casting her ballot.

"I feel happy. I wanted to go out on Wednesday and vote but I couldn't because I am sick," she said.

She also reminisced about the days of apartheid when she used to work as a domestic worker.

"Nowadays there is too much unemployment. Our children are not working and I have to take care of them with my social grant," Makate said.

Makate said she hoped her vote would make a difference in her community.

At least 38 people voted at Balebogeng Primary School in ward 23, where the situation saw voters coming through in dribs and drabs.

There were at least 774 000 people who applied to take part in the special voting on May 6 and 7 with more than 452 000 through a home visit by election officials and more than 321 000 voters at their voting stations.

Pretoria News



