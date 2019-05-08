AN ELECTORAL worker walks past polling booths readied ahead of today’s election. There are 26.7 million registered voters in this election, the most contested since 1994 with 48 parties on the ballot. The biggest polling station is in Joburg, at the Greenhouse People Environmental Centre, and the smallest in rural Eastern Cape. Ben Curtis /AP

Pretoria - Counting begins as soon as the last of the votes in today’s national and provincial elections have been cast, and the process is expected to continue 24/7 until Saturday. From today, attention shifts to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Pretoria, where results will be announced.

The IEC’s deputy chief executive Masego Shiburi said: “Traditionally, we’ve always released the results on a Saturday after the election day.”

He said results could not be released earlier than 9pm on Friday because the IEC must consider any objections which may arise.

The first votes in the national election were cast on Saturday by South Africans living abroad. Their ballots were sent to Pretoria from 121 missions around the world. Next up were the special votes which went slowly but steadily over the past few days.

One of those to vote was Mmaphuthi Mabitsela, 107, from Atteridgeville who featured on the front page of the Pretoria News on Monday.

Today, all the other registered voters head for polling stations set up in halls and tents across the country, and can vote anywhere in the national election, but must vote in their own province in the provincial one.

From today, the ROC is a temporary home to members of the IEC, representatives of the 48 political parties contesting the national elections, domestic and international observer missions, and members of the media.

The SABC radio and television news operations for elections along with eNCA and newcomer Newzroom Afrika are broadcasting live from the ROC, and 700 journalists from print, digital and broadcast media have accreditation to visit the centre.

The centre set up at the Tshwane Events Centre, covers more than 12000m² of space with over 450 computers.

Pretoria News