PEOPLE walk past election posters on Kgosi Mampuru Street.

Pretoria - After the rains of the past few days, the election posters on the street poles look even more drab than they did when they went up. In some of the ANC ones, the yellow background is now white, while Julius Malema’s face has faded into the pinkish background on the EFF ones. Posters, as a visual element, remain an important part of an election campaign. They are there, in your face, and some may even believe that the number of posters a party puts up is an indication of its status and organisational capability.

The DA traditionally had good poster campaigns, so this year’s feels like a let-down. However, they must have good printers as their blue posters have withstood the elements the best, and they certainly have the largest variety.

Overall, the election poster campaign for 2019 has been dull, with all the parties offering the same bland messaging. Messages such as “One South Africa for all” (DA), “Let’s grow South Africa together” (ANC), and “Prosperity and dignity for all” (UDM) do not differentiate between the parties concerned.

The EFF was different with it’s “Son of the Soil”, and now the ANC is putting up fresh posters stating “Ramaphosa for President” which, even though it is stating the obvious, feels more like a campaign slogan than the DA’s “Keep the lights on”.

There are posters advertising the EFF and ANC’s final rallies, and we wait to see if there are any late surprises. But to date, I have yet to see something really catchy, inspirational, or promising of change. Have you?

