Mayor of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa votes in Moreleta Park. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Mayor of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa cast his special vote in Moreleta Park on Tuesday and encouraged residents to go out and exercise their right to vote on Wednesday. Mokgalapa said May 8 is a special day for South Africans to go out and vote to elect a political party that should lead the country forward and provide service delivery.

He voted in his neighbourhood alongside other people who cast special votes a day before national election day.

“I am happy the IEC staff in my neighbourhood excitedly welcomed me as I was going to the voting booth. It is an exciting moment. I voted for change, I voted for one South Africa for all and that’s the call I’ve been making,” he said.

Mokgalapa said it was a day South Africans needed to cherish because they would vote in a year when democracy turns 25 years old.

He said voters will on Wednesday have the power to influence change or bring about new change in the country.

He said he was proud of the security measures put in place and he was also impressed to see that the IEC was ready to deal with the election processes at the national elections results centre in Pretoria West.

Numerous politicians and personnel representing media houses from various parts of the world will gather at the centre prior to the South African elections results being announced.

“The IEC is prepared professionally and the atmosphere is quite awesome leading up to the election results being announced.

"I also visited other voting stations and we noted that the IEC staff are ready and I am happy with that.”

Mokgalapa challenged all South Africans eligible to vote to make use of this special right and go out to cast their votes so that they could be counted.

He also encouraged people to conduct themselves orderly so that South African could have a smooth election.

