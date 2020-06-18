Electoral reform must benefit youth

Pretoria - As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, I thought I should invoke the words of the Martinique scholar Frantz Fanon, when he said, “each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it or betray it”. What Fanon says here is more relevant to the prevailing material conditions in our country where our youth are at the receiving end of the triple crisis of inequality, poverty and unemployment. Necessarily these conditions prompt an unequivocal resolve on a mission and vision that must be achieved on behalf of our country and her people as part of advancing a higher civilisation, and youth ought to be at the epicentre of this agenda. As many of us were pondering what is to be done, we met the good news coming from the highest court of the land declaring the Electoral Act to be unconstitutional for not allowing independent candidates to be elected to the National Assembly. and provincial legislatures. A vexing question is, what does the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the Electoral Act mean for young people? This question is asked because in the last elections held in May 2019, close to 9.8 million people eligible to vote did not register to vote, and the youth constituted close to 60% of those people.

This means that youth are not interested in the current political system of voting for political parties because neither the ANC, EFF, DA, IFP, FF Plus, nor the UDM etc could inspire these young people to register to vote.

The lack of interest in politics by young people is corroborated by the declining political youth organisations. It is not a lie that the Progressive Youth Alliance consisting of the ANC Youth League, Young Communist League of SA,SA Students' Congress and Congress of South African Students are weak.

Perhaps it’s important for all of the political youth organisations to reflect deeply on what makes young people not find interest in participating in our structures, and this includes my own Progressive Youth Alliance, where I’m actively involved.

Does the fact that youth do not participate in political parties and the electoral system make them apolitical?

If we are to look into how #Feesmustfall and other student protests unfold in our universities, we will to a great extent agree that our youth are not apolitical and that they might just be irritated with how political parties have become too conventional, often resulting in their inability to tilt the balance of forces from the current neo-liberal template that continues to cripple development in our country.

The reform of the electoral system should awaken political parties from slumber.

People vote these political parties into power; however when in power it’s the hierarchical structures of these parties that decide on behalf of the masses of our people on what ought to happen. The thinking that people should join political parties in order to shape the policies of such parties should be a thing of the past.

Young people should feel that their interests are being taken care of; this includes dealing with the gerontocracy in our Parliament and government, where bureaucracy is tailor-made to fit those who have been in the system for quite some time, using experience as a stumbling block for young people to participate in higher positions.

In this way we will salvage our country from the expediency that has come to define our political system.

* Morifi is the provincial secretary of the Young Communist League of SA Gauteng and a PhD candidate at the Tshwane University of Technology. He writes in his personal capacity.

