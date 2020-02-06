Embassy of Japan hands over 14-room house to benefit 32 abandoned children









The Embassy of Japan officially handed over a 14 rooms to Morena Children's Village in Hammanskraal. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Tears poured down the face of caregiver Dithoriso Lwate when the Embassy of Japan handed over a 14-room house to benefit 32 abandoned children in need. Morena Children's Village nearly closed its doors and released children when heavy rains wrecked its shack structures back in 2018 but various organisers fought to save it. Lwate could not talk nor contain her emotions when thinking of the time when the North West Department of Social Development thought the Hammanskraal shelter was no longer safe for children following the damage. However, eager to keep it running, Lwate, who herself grew up in an orphanage like this one she founded, knocked on doors searching for people who could help her. She could not let go of the shelter since it had been a part of who she is.

It had been in operation for many years and saw many of it's children go on to enrol in tertiary and eventually have careers and start their own families.

Fortunately, the Japanese Embassy decided to help the shelter through its Grants Assistance for Grass-Roots human security project.

A whopping R900 000 was spent by the embassy to build the shelter that's certified to house 52 children.

An emotional Lwate said: "I'm very emotional because we underwent a lot of difficulties to get here and for me as long as I can do something to benefit children and put a smile on their faces I get satisfied.

"My heart feels good when I do good for children because I grew up in an orphanage myself."

The event was also attended by representatives from the North West Department of Social Development, SAPS and warders from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Services who've been bringing prisoners to help in the yard.

Second secretary from the Japanese Embassy Yoshiko Nakashima said: "For us to be able to have built Morena Children's Village a house like this is such an honour.

"Anything that's going to benefit people in need is a good thing to do. We are proud to have had a hand in something this beautiful."

Last year, members of the Corsa Utility Club Mzansi descended on the shelter and built the first brick house that was later handed over in June.

They too were also touched by what had happened to the shelter after the rain.

It was inspiring to the club to note that some of the children raised in the shelter went on to graduate from tertiary institutions and had rewarding careers.

Sipho Ledwaba, of the Corsa Utility Club Mzansi, said they saw it fitting to help the shelter and build a house that would keep it going and become home to abandoned children.

The Japanese embassy still has some funds in it's budget and sought to make additions to its charity by installing water pressure machines in the yard and buying babies scores of cots.

Pretoria News