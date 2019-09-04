SEFAKO MAKGATHO students gathered to remember Hunadi Magongoa, who died after an apparent food poisoning from cafeteria food. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

HUNADI Magongoa went to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University study medicine, but is returning home to Limpopo in a coffin. This was the sentiment on the Ga-Rankuwa campus of the university, where emotions were running high yesterday following the death of the student.

Magongoa, 20, died in hospital on Sunday from suspected food poisoning after she ate food from the university’s cafeteria. She had suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting when she was admitted to hospital on Saturday.

The second-year student, who was also part of the ladies' soccer team at the university, ate the food with 24 other team members, some of whom were still in hospital yesterday.

As a result, management immediately instituted an investigation by a multidisciplinary team, which included an external expert.

A report was expected to be submitted to management today.

The cafeteria has been closed until the completion of the investigation.

Students and workers gathered outside the cafeteria to remember Magongoa.

They had in the morning blocked the university entrance, singing and chanting as they demanded justice for Magongoa. #JusticeForHunadi has also been trending on social media.

The students held a protest about three weeks ago and the cafeteria was at the centre of their concerns.

Magongoa's friend Talente Biyela recalled that they had ordered 25 plates of food for the team, which was beef stew. Biyela said she didn't eat with them as she does not eat beef.

“I am angry, frustrated, bitter, hurt and I will tell you why; we have been fighting and we are called hooligans," she said.

“I am angry and bitter because this university doesn't care about the students here. Now her family who sent her here to get a degree will have to fetch her in a coffin.

“On Saturday at aout 1pm, Hunadi started vomiting and she was rushed to hospital.”

The only food she ate that day was at the cafeteria, Biyela said. “One of my teammates is still in hospital, suffering.”

Biyela described Magongoa as a young woman who was destined for greatness.

In a statement released yesterday, acting vice-chancellor Ayo-Yosuf said: “The university has immediately instituted investigation by a multidisciplinary team, which includes an external expert.

"The report is expected to be submitted to management on Wednesday (today) in order to mitigate any further potential risks.”

The university also called on students who had symptoms such as diarrhoea, weight loss, cramps, abdominal cramps and fatigue developed after Friday to report to campus clinic.

Counselling and support services will be organised for Magongoa's classmates, friends and football teammates.