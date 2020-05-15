Emotions run high when food parcels handed over in Atteridgeville

Pretoria - Five destitute families in Atteridgeville were emotional when given food parcels, saying it made them feel loved and cared for. The parcels, handed over yesterday, were courtesy of a Pheli FM initiative, with items donated by Atlyn Shopping Centre and Royal Butchery. Sarah Ribana, 25, said she had been struggling to support her two siblings and her 2-year-old child with her social grant, and the food came at a time when they did not know what to do or where to go for help. “Our mother died in 2018, and last year we lost our father. Times have been tough, and we were still just trying to get used to this life without our parents. I’m now the woman of the house. My brothers have no jobs nor sources of income,” she said. “This means the world to us. Life is really unpleasant when you literally don’t know where your next meal is going to come from.”

Her 28-year-old brother France said as the eldest sibling he felt responsible for his family, and it was difficult not being able to work and make money during lockdown as he usually did with casual jobs.

Shopping centre manager Palesa Magooa said it had been easy to agree to help, with money coming from their community outreach.

“To be able to put food on the table really touches our hearts because we are also where we are because of this community.”

Beneficiary Nokuthula Mgwatyu, 41, was among those to receive help. Inside her shack there was little in way of furniture, and no food.

She struggles to care for her three children without an income.

An emotional Pheli FM office manager Zodwa Sibiya said it was a privilege to assist. “We couldn’t ask for a better way to prove our love and care for our community,” she said, thanking those who made it possible.

