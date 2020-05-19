Employers should ensure staff are not short-changed during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - There is no justification for employers who have not applied for the Department of Labour’s Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme to ensure their staff isn’t short-changed during the lockdown period. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, Arlene Leggat of the South African Payroll Association said it might be ignorance or confusion, but it could not be assumed that every employer knows of the relief scheme. She said they received several complaints from employees whose salaries have been cut, but their employers were not even attempting to claim from the scheme. “If your company has had to reduce employees’ hours, cut salaries, or both, it is your responsibility to start the application process so that your employees don’t have a reduced salary during these uncertain times. “The payment system initially had its hiccups, but the reality now is that benefits are being paid out but employers are being too stubborn to apply for the benefits on their staff’s behalf.

“Another thing that has happened is that there was a lot of different reporting on criteria to be met to qualify, such as if you are not on a certain BEE grading you would not be entitled to the relief and some employers assumed they won’t qualify.

“There is confusion about who can apply, but the reality is everybody can claim from them. It's on the basis that you are registered with the UIF.”

She said there was also frustration from some employers who had applied due to their files being rejected for various things such as date fields, using a decimal point instead of full stop when entering salaries.

“There is a lot of frustration in having to resubmit, and not getting feedback from the UIF on what is wrong with your file so you can rectify.”

Leggat said she did not think it would be sustainable going forward.

“This is a lot of money they are paying out, if we are talking about another month, maybe. But any longer than that, I don’t think so. We are not a country rolling in money; we can only afford this because of the loans.”

She applauded companies that had gone out their way to ensure staff was taken care of considering some had no money coming in at the moment but warned employees that if this went on too long the taps would eventually dry up. “If you are working for a company that isn’t prepared to claim from the scheme, then you need to notify the Department of Labour so that they can follow up on this,” urged Leggat.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News