End of notorious 'white house' crime spot in Sunnyside









THE notorious ‘white house’ in Sunnyside, which had been linked to drug abuse and crime for many years, being demolished. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The days of the City of Tshwane watching drug use spiral and crime flourish in the capital were over, member of the mayoral committee for community safety and emergency services Karen Meyer said yesterday. The MMC was speaking after the City had officially decided to demolish the notorious building known as “white house” in Sunnyside. The decision to demolish the dilapidated building, also known as Moth, came after years of watching it serve as a base for criminals, who had carried on with their activities as police constantly tried to keep crime under control. Meyer said they had decided to demolish the building after residents and ward councillors had made complaints about it for some time, especially with regards to the presence of drugs, prostitution being carried out there, and criminals using the building as a hideout. Furthermore, she said crimes such as smash-and-grabs, pickpocketing, theft of cellphones, and others, had steadily increased over the years because of the building’s poor state “being ideal for criminals”. To add to the City’s concerns, Meyer said the Tshwane Emergency Services had indicated that the building was not safe for occupation.

“So the City obtained a demolition order, and according to the law, we’re required to give 48 hours notice before (a demolition takes place), and we did so. We also put up a sign with the contact number of the office of the city manager should anyone require clarity, but no one has called.

“We have to take it down because it is serving as temporary premises for criminal activity and homeless people. Claims that there are people staying there full-time are untrue.”

Meyer stressed that the City had continually monitored the building area over a period of time, and established that there were no people living there permanently, hence they did not seek an eviction order. Despite this, people could be seen carrying their belongings and mattresses from the building, and some of them alleged they had been living in the building for five years, others for seven years, and some for 21 years.

Bulelwa Portia Mbuku, 27, who claimed she had been living there for five years, said they had no idea where the City expected them to find shelter at such short notice. She said they could not afford to pay rent.

“We know that there is crime here, but this is all we can afford. How is someone like me, who sells gizzards on the street corner, going to afford rent? The little I make has to sustain me, my 5-month-old baby and younger sister.”

Lucky Mabu said the building had been his home for seven years. “It’s not fair because there aren’t enough shelters in this city, especially for men and young boys. Not all of us are criminals.”

Earlier this year, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee also wrote to the City, calling for the building to be condemned and demolished. He said he had witnessed the state of the building during a police raid in February.

Abramjee described what he saw in the building as “beyond appalling”, stating it did not make sense that the City was dragging its feet on removing the building.In September, Premier David Makhura and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko lead a group of about 1000 people on a march to raise awareness of drug abuse and crime linked to the building.

Pretoria News