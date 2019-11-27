End of the road appears in sight for Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa









The City of Tshwane has no political leadership after the ruling DA placed embattled executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on special leave yesterday. However, it was unclear last night how proceedings would unfold due to the fact that the EFF had confirmed it would table a motion of no-confidence in him at the ordinary sitting of council tomorrow. In a memorandum to all party structures yesterday afternoon, DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said the party was handling with due diligence the serious allegations made against Mokgalapa and MMC for Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge. These are claimed to be supported by a widely distributed audio clip of the pair indulging in sexual relations. "The matter has been referred to the DA's Federal Legal Commission for further investigation where Mayor Mokgalapa and MMC Senkubuge will be given the opportunity to present their version of events," the memorandum read.

“In consideration of clause 2b of the Code of Conduct for Councillors, the speaker of the Tshwane Council has also referred the matter to the Ethics Committee for investigation,” he said.

“Mayor Mokgapala will be placed on special leave while these investigations are under way. While these processes unfold, we urge our representatives to reserve judgement until the findings of the investigations have been released”

It also emerged that Mokgalapa could be on his way out of office by tomorrow. The EFF announced that it had submitted an urgent motion of no-confidence against the mayor, but cited his failure to attend to service delivery problems, and not the sex tape.

The motion was presented to the office of speaker Katlego Mathebe amid the allegations that Mokgalapa was embroiled in a sex scandal.

A recording, which has been dubbed “Sex in the City”, surfaced on Sunday with content that suggested that Mokgalapa had sexual intercourse with Senkubuge inside a municipal office.

Mathebe, who would preside over the motion, was one of the people ridiculed by Mokgalapa and Senkubuge in the audio clip. They called her a “witch”.

The make or break of the motion will be determined by the ANC’s role, given that it boasts 89 seats in the metro’s cabinet. Should it support the EFF - which has 25 seats - it would mark the end of Mokgalapa’s mayorship nine months after he replaced Solly Msimanga, who was deployed to the provincial legislature.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party submitted an urgent motion of no-confidence against the mayor. However, the party distanced its move from the latest publicity around the mayor’s sex life. “The City of Tshwane has been limping from one disaster to another since Mr Mokgalapa took over as executive mayor; the administration he leads has proven incapable of resolving the problems faced by the citizens of the city,” it said.

The EFF said Mokgalapa must exit his office after he “lied” that water in Hammanskraal was fit for human consumption. The party said the Human Sciences Research Council and the CSIR conducted assessments of the treatment plant and found the water unfit for human consumption.

“There is a general deterioration of fiscal and procurement management standards at the municipality, which is a continuation of a trend since the DA took over leadership of the municipality. It has gotten worse under Mr Mokgalapa, with numerous deviations in the awarding of tenders to some companies,” it said.

Constant power outages in Laudium, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Soshanguve was among the reasons why the EFF wanted Mokgalapa to go.

The party claimed Mokgalapa demonstrated no urgency to resolve the challenges. “He does not seem to be interested in the government of the City at all, but rather obsessed with the idea of being in power. We are therefore convinced Mr Mokgalapa is woefully incapable of providing the leadership required for a complex metropolitan council such as Tshwane,” it said.

The EFF’s move was announced a week after party leader Julius Malema pledged to support the ANC should it table a motion against Mokgalapa.

On Monday, ANC regional chairperson and opposition leader in council Dr Kgosi Maepa was uncertain whether his party would table the motion, throwing down the gauntlet to people who wanted it to do so.

“If people want to put a motion of no-confidence then their party must do it. It will depend on the tactics of the ANC at the moment whether it is good for us to vote for that motion. We suspect we will vote with it, but people must go and put the motion,” he told journalists at Tshwane House.

However, Maepa has called on the mayor “to do the honourable thing and fall on his sword”. He reiterated that the ANC was working on its branches to prepare for the 2021 municipal polls.

Asked about the possibility of losing the mayoral position in the capital, DA provincial leader John Moody said: “We are not in control of the EFF. They have their agenda and we have ours. We are going in there on Thursday and if there is a motion of no-confidence, then the outcome will be what it is going to be.”

He said the EFF would have to account to the people of Tshwane and South Africa should the DA be dethroned from the mayoral seat.

“At the end of the day should it be that we lose the mayorship of Tshwane, the EFF will have to explain to the people of the capital and South Africa why they have allowed Nelson Mandela Bay to go to the dogs by not supporting the DA-led government,” Moody said.

On whether the ANC would support the motion or not, he said: “I don’t know what the arrangements are. At the end of the day the EFF must do what they believe is best for the people of Tshwane. I am going to trust they will do the right thing and that is to let the DA-led coalition govern in the City.”

