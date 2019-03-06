Pretoria - High Schools around Tshwane are now welcome to submit applications for the second Pretoria News High Schools Quiz competition sponsored by IIE Varsity College.



The aim of the competition is to encourage high school learners to learn to think on their feet and also test their knowledge on current affairs and news that is published in the Pretoria News daily.





During the competition, quiz masters will pose 40 questions to the teams at each quiz round, with teams scoring five points for every correct answer but losing three points for any wrong answer that they get.





Each school is allowed to enter a maximum of 3 teams of 4 learners plus 1 reserve per team while the quiz topics include current affairs, politics, business, sport, entertainment and general news.





The winning team and runners-up will participate in the National High School Quiz Finals which will be held on Thursday September 19 at the Varsity College Sandton campus.













This year the winning team of the competition will receive R20 000 for their school and R2 000 for each team member and coach or teacher while the runners-up will win R10 000 for their school and R1 000 for each team member and their coach.





One deserving student will also stand a chance to win a bursary worth R75 000 from Varsity College.





Participants should visit the Pretoria News High Schools Quiz Facebook page and www.hsquiz.co.za for more information on the indemnity forms and the terms and conditions for this year’s competition.





Entries for this year’s competition are open from March 7 and will close on the June 21.



