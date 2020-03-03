Entire Prem Emmanuel Basdeo legal team withdraws from case

Pretoria - The trial of the Brooklyn man believed to be behind his wife’s disappearance and alleged murder has been postponed after his legal team withdrew from the case due to a conflict of interest. Piet Pistorius, the legal representative of Prem Emmanuel Basdeo, submitted an application in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday requesting the withdrawal of the entire legal team. Pistorius said the reason for the request was due to the instructing attorney facing an ethical conflict following evidence heard on Friday and as per Basdeo’s instructions to them. As a result, he said that due to the brief given to him he had no choice but to ask to be withdrawn from the matter. Judge Bert Bam granted the application, stating that although such delays were undesirable, they occurred from time to time.

Judge Bam urged Basdeo to seek new legal representation and to ensure that they had received proper instructions and were up to speed with the matter to ensure they were ready to proceed on the next court date.

Basdeo, a former high-ranking officer with the Sydenham police, is on trial for murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

His wife, Dawn Basdeo, 57, was reported missing on June 8, 2018, and is believed to be dead.

It was revealed during the trial on Friday that Basdeo claimed he was allegedly assaulted and threatened by members of the police to make various statements to the police.

He indicated he would be challenging the admissibility of the statements made to the police as he had made them under duress.

He said he was assaulted by the police after being arrested on June11, 2018, before making the statements, leaving him fearing for his life and those of his children.

The interrogation, according to Pistorius, had left Basdeo so emotionally and physically exhausted, he even feared to confide in his attorney at the time.

Since the start of the trial, Dawn’s two daughters, her brother, a temporary helper and police officials have given their testimony.

The matter will return to the High Court on March 13.

