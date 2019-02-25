SOME of the people who took part in the clean-up. They are agreed it will take a while to clean the river. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - During the week the banks of Hennops River in Centurion becomes a hive of activity because of recyclers sorting out their trash there. And in rainy seasons, the banks are piled up with debris carried by rainwater and winds, risking the lives of species in the river.

Environmental activist Willem Snyman said the rubbish near the river was a danger to both people and animals.

On Saturday, he mobilised a group of activists to clean up trash near the river. Under the banner of an activist organisation called Fresh, the group spent the day collecting rubbish and disposing of it at a dumping site.

Discarded furniture, empty tins, plastics and tree branches were among the objects picked up near the banks.

Snyman said the organisation started about five years ago and was doing its part to clean up polluted areas. “There is so much trash lying around in this area. It is necessary to clean up. This is health hazard and the stuff is decomposing. It needs to be taken out of the system,” he said.

His organisation was working hand in hand with communities to sort out the source of the trash.

The clean-up campaigns were done almost every month, targeting different spaces. “Next month we are going to be at Olievenhoutbosch. Usually when we go out we also plant trees, trying to make the space like a park for the community,” he said.

The group often embarked on environmental education campaigns to create awareness about the dangers of dirtying and littering in surroundings and how to keep them clean.

“It is like a lifestyle-changing thing. Communities respond very positively. People are very happy to clean their environment,” he said.

The work by the group, he said, was “to get the animals back and to get the whole thing liveable again”.

“We are looking at the different aspects of the river, but I think it still is going to take a while to sort out,” he said.

MMC for Community and Social Development Sakkie du Plooy, who was part of the clean-up campaign, said: “Not all the rubbish here was brought by the rain. Some was even left by the people doing recycling.”

He pleaded with the City to look into organising informal recyclers and give them a place where they can sort their items to avoid pollution of the river. “All we ask the City is that it reorganises the recycers,” he said.

Pretoria News