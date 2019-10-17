Equestria man claims R7m after 2014 roadworks crash









File picture. Pretoria - An Equestria, Pretoria East, man is claiming nearly R7 million in damages from the City of Tshwane and the MEC for Roads and Transport after his vehicle plunged into a ditch at the Lynnwood Road east extension. Jan Janeke, 59, suffered severe injuries across his body, including brain, and several fractures. His left lower leg had to be amputated as a result. Janeke said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that in 2014 when the accident occurred, there were roadworks in the area. He blamed the City and the provincial government for his ill fortune. According to him, they never warned motorists of the danger of this stretch of road. Janeke lived on a farm in the Bronkhorstspruit area at the time. He was travelling home in the early hours of the morning from Pretoria in his bakkie.

The accident occurred near the T-junction between the M6 (Lynnwood Road Extension) and the R25 Bronkhorstspruit/Bapsfontein Road.

Janeke stated that he drove across the T-junction when he suddenly plunged down an embankment and into a ditch next to the R25 Road. He had no idea that the road suddenly ended there.

He said there should have been proper traffic signs to warn motorists who approached the T-junction of the dangers and the roadworks.

He said the authorities had an obligation to ensure the safety of motorists who used that section of the road.

He said motorists should have been warned that they could not drive across the T-junction as it was a dead end and that if they did, they would land in a ditch due to the construction.

Another complaint of his was that the area was dark due to lack of lampposts or road reflectors on the road.

His clam includes R2m for future medical expenses and R1.5m for the shock, trauma and disfigurement.

However, he has now turned to court to ask for the green light to proceed with his claim, as it was instituted long after the six months from the date of the accident.

Janeke explained that he did not realise that he was entitled to claim damages, nor was he sure from whom he could claim damages.

He said he knew he was not to blame for the accident, but was not sure who was.

He had meanwhile consulted a lawyer, who took on his case.

He said he had all the records of what happened in 2014 and his lawyer had assured him that he had a good case.

In opposing the application, the City and the provincial government said there was a clear road sign at the time ahead of the intersection, warning motorists that they were approaching a T-junction.

There were also so-called “rumble strips” on the road surface, ahead of the intersection.

The court was also told that there were speed reductions ahead of the intersection, and thus the defendants could not be held responsible for the accident.

Judge Elizabeth Kubushi removed the matter from the roll as it was not ready to proceed.

