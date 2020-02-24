Eskom in bid to recover costs incurred, but skirts load shedding costs









Eskom is seeking to recover R27.2billion of costs incurred from the 2018/19 financial year. FILE IMAGE/ANA Pretoria -The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) is on a country- wide mission to give Eskom an opportunity to tell the public why it wants the Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) to come into effect. Eskom is seeking to recover R27.2billion of costs incurred from the 2018/19 financial year, through the monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the multi-year price determination decision made by Nersa to actual costs and revenues incurred by the state power utility. The hearings, the Pretoria leg of which took place at the Burgers Park Hotel, are a platform to facilitate and take into account the concerns and questions regarding Eskom’s latest application. Eskom made the application for what it called costs prudently incurred by the national energy supplied, which it said could not be ignored. These include employee benefits amounting to around R3.3million and about R189m in other operations costs, such as burning coal. But it did not include costs incurred due to load shedding in its application. The hearing hosted key role-players in the economy, including gold producer Sibanye-Stillwater, AgriSA, the South African Council of Churches in Gauteng and the Energy Intensive Users Group.

They heard that the mechanism was meant to allow for changes in the actual conditions for specifically identified cost items when compared to assumptions made when the multi- year price determination application was considered.

This means, should there be a difference between the decision and actual costs and revenues, the difference is subject to RCA rules. The Regulator Clearing Account rules applicable to a multi-year price determination decision are informed by the approved framework applicable to the decision period.

This results in a balance that should either be recovered by Eskom, if overspent, or be given back to the customers, if underspent.

Once the the balance has been determined by Nersa, a separate process is followed to decide on the liquidation thereof, which would take place through implementation of adjustment in tariffs.

Eskom is hoping to recover costs incurred, and once all processes have taken place, it will find out from the energy regulator if it is allowed to recover the amount.

The energy regulator will calculate the balance by adding together all the costs and revenue differences, and make its decision. It will then decide on the liquidation of the balance and if necessary, state the amount allowed to be recovered through implementation of tariff adjustments.

Nersa panellists also questioned Eskom officials who made the application on some of the prudent incurred costs that they insisted should not be deemed imprudent, as they need to be recovered. These included the costs of insuring asserts that Eskom could not risk not insuring.

Arguing for the application approval, the general manager of regulations at Eskom, Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, said prudent incurred costs should be recovered as they would help the national energy provider to continue providing services, especially because its sales decline.

Quoting the Electricity Regulation Act, she argued: “Committed costs are the costs that the utility has already spent or has entered into in a binding commitment to pay or is subject to other legal obligations that leave it with no discretion as to whether to make the payment in the future.

The disallowance of committed costs are particularly problematic for a regulated utility because the utility and its stakeholders will have no choice but to bear the burden of those costs.”

Tlhotlhalemaje told the Pretoria News this could result in tariff hikes, but Nersa could decide to phase in the recovery over a number of years.

