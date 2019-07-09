Picture: Neil Hall/ Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Eskom has vowed to stick to its guns and not repair damaged transformers in Winterveld. This emerged during a meeting between power utility representatives and community leaders at Tshwane House.

The meeting was scheduled following weeks of power outages in most parts of the township due to defective transformers.

At least 10 transformers were reported to have exploded, apparently due to overloading from houses with illegal connections.

Ward 24 councillor Malebo Rasegoete said Eskom refused to budge on its stance because it claimed people in Winterveld were not paying for their electricity consumption. “We have decided to go to see (Gauteng) Premier David Makhura tomorrow about the matter,” she said.

Community leaders tried in vain to explain to Eskom that it was in the wrong by failing to restore power in affected parts of the township.

“They said it would take more than six months to fix the problem,” Rasegoete said.

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau said there was nothing at this stage the municipality could do to solve the problem. “Basically, at this stage, we cannot tell Eskom what to do. It is a decision they have taken that where they cannot generate revenue, they won’t repair transformers.”

Tau said Eskom representatives said their staff felt unsafe when they had to go out to fix transformers or do other maintenance. “They have also raised the issue of illegal connections. As the City we are committed that where possible we will provide safety in terms of providing the metro police and other back-up when they go to fix transformers and maintenance.”

Tau said the City was looking at bringing in qualified people in the township into its indigent programme to alleviate the problem.

Pretoria News