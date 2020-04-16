Essential gifts for the homeless at Lyttelton Sports Ground

Pretoria - Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi and activist Yusuf Abramjee yesterday distributed clothing and various essentials to the homeless people housed at the Lyttelton Sports Ground. Lesufi and the homeless cheered and celebrated as they displayed samples of the donations made to the Department of Social Development by various social partners and businesses. The MEC welcomed donations that included over 10 000 food and other supplies. He said it was the biggest donation made to the department since the lockdown was implemented. Lesufi said he was happy that his plea was heard, and the homeless in the shelter would get clothes to change and feel they were being afforded the dignity that other members of society have. The donations presented to the homeless people included clothes from the Laudium community and organisations such as Gift of the Givers, who donated bathing essentials, clothes and hand sanitisers.

Speaking to the homeless, Lesufi said everything would be distributed evenly and accordingly.

“Thank you so much to all the donors who helped make this possible. We can't fight this Covid-19 alone.

"We need everyone to assist us so whoever made a donation, we truly appreciate it.

“They will be shared with those who need it badly, and I am happy that they are already excited. We will ensure that we change their lives. This is an opportunity for us to change their lives.”

Abramjee said he was happy to have received swift reaction from organisations like Gift of the Givers and residents of Laudium, who also responded with help when he called. He said the donations would go a long way in making the lives of the homeless a lot better.

Lesufi and Abramjee said they would be happy to see the people being able to change clothes and getting rid of their old and torn clothes and shoes, and, they said, more help was still under way and it made them happy to see members of society helping those in need during this difficult time.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News