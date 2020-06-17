Estranged husband takes wife to court over changed locks

Pretoria - An estranged husband who moved out of his matrimonial home a year ago, but wanted to move back, will have to find another place to stay as his wife has changed the locks to their home.

The man, not identified in the judgment delivered by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, as the couple are embroiled in divorce proceedings, used the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse for his wife to take him back.

He told the court that it was “inhumane” and a safety risk to expect him to try to find a roof over his head during this time.

The man turned to court in a bid to obtain an urgent order for his wife to allow him back. He applied for an interdict to prevent her from changing the locks of the house, north of Pretoria. But the court would have nothing of it.

The man argued that in terms of the lockdown regulations no person may be evicted.