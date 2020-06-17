Estranged husband takes wife to court over changed locks
The man, not identified in the judgment delivered by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, as the couple are embroiled in divorce proceedings, used the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse for his wife to take him back.
He told the court that it was “inhumane” and a safety risk to expect him to try to find a roof over his head during this time.
The man turned to court in a bid to obtain an urgent order for his wife to allow him back. He applied for an interdict to prevent her from changing the locks of the house, north of Pretoria. But the court would have nothing of it.
The man argued that in terms of the lockdown regulations no person may be evicted.
The court heard that his wife had obtained a protection order against him in May last year. He moved out of the house and settled with a friend. The man said he realised last month that he had “overstayed his welcome” at his friend’s place.
He also received a 30% salary cut and could no longer contribute to his friend’s household.
Judge Elmarie van der Schyff said she was not convinced that this matter was urgent. In striking the matter from the roll, she said she failed to see any connection between his alleged urgency of the case and the Covid-19 pandemic as he had lived elsewhere for more than a year.
