EU ambassador heads back to Brussels after 4 interesting years







Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to SA, Dr Marcus Cornaro, was a familiar site in the Waterkloof area on his EU branded Vespa. Picture: Val Boje Pretoria - Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Marcus Cornaro and his wife Astrid arrived in Pretoria in interesting times and, four years on, they return to Brussels in interesting times. Cornaro was appointed head of delegation of the EU mission in late 2015. The following year Britons voted in a referendum for Brexit, and then Donald Trump won the US presidential election. These two events, Cornaro said, triggered a repositioning of the EU in the world: South Africa, which itself was facing challenges, was a beneficiary of this. China is South Africa’s single biggest trading partner but the EU accounts for about a quarter of our exports and 75% of foreign direct investment, and trade with Europe continues to grow steadily. During Cornaro’s tenure, the EU updated its economic partnership agreement with SA in regard to trade and investment terms, and this was showing positive signs.

Already strong in the automotive sector, it brings new entry points which are relevant for jobs in agri-food, in fisheries - where there was no previous agreement - and mineral beneficiation.

This partnership is over and above individual bi-lateral trade agreements between SA and EU partners, such as Germany and France, and the UK.

Cornaro notes that with Europe, it “is not raw material out and finished products in but processed products out and productive capital back in”.

He sees a bigger role for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) with relation to the potential for value chains being created with countries such as Botswana, Mozambique and Eswatini, for example, extending the benefit of European market access.

South Africa can learn much from the EU, a conglomerate of 28 member states, of which 23 plus the UK have formal representation in Pretoria.

The EU serves as an example of an entity with a remarkable capacity for transformation, as had been demonstrated particularly in post Soviet states integrated into the EU, he said.

Cornaro has high praise for diplomatic process in South Africa, as witnessed in the change of leadership and elections, as well as the role civil society plays in holding government to account.

He said South African leadership had interest in the EU’s role in the transformation of its member states, where especially poorer states had benefited from support of richer ones.

The EU has experience of creating employment through working specifically with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and youth support programmes, another example for South Africa.

Brexit is a hot topic but he suggests the Pretoria News “not waste ink on speculation”, just weeks before the deadline for the UK to leave the EU.

He summed it up: “From the start, we (the EU) told the UK three things about Brexit: (Firstly) we don’t understand it, but it is your choice; (secondly) we don’t like it because we depend on the UK for economic exchange; but, (thirdly) whatever you do, make sure that you keep the future arrangement as close as possible to the economic partnership with Europe.”

The significance of Brexit only really became clear during the course of negotiations, he said, but the EU was impressive in how it organised and analysed the different options available, he sadi.

The solidarity shown by EU members throughout the drawn-out process boded well for Europe’s future.

Cornaro said Brexit also created an appreciation of the value of the stability of South Africa’s arrangements with the EU and Europe, and he gave the assurance that the EU would not want to see an important partner like SA disadvantaged by Brexit. Aside from political and economic ties, the people-to-people relations between the EU and its members, and South Africa remain strong, with an estimated one million Europeans living in SA and many businesses invested in the country.

He said the two countries shared an interest in the migration challenge, a big talking point in Europe in recent years, especially as both were attractive destinations which were also politically open to asylum seekers.

Other areas of mutual interest are climate change - a key issue for the EU leadership - and CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora).

He said in the same way that the EU represented the broader north, South Africa was a bridge for continental issues in its region through its participation in the UN and the AU - which it will chair next year - and as the only African country in the G20.

During Cornaro’s time here he has enjoyed running, biking and hiking, including in the Drakensberg.

He’s a familiar site in the Waterkloof/Groenkloof area on his EU branded Vespa, and has travelled extensively with his family, enjoying in particular the wide open spaces of the Northern Cape, and naming the Eastern Cape as a fascinating province.

Cornaro is Austrian and met his wife Astrid, who is German, 30 years ago while serving as a SADC attaché in Zimbabwe. That he said, was before the fall of the Berlin Wall and the freeing of Nelson Mandela. Now, after an interesting time, it is time for him to head back to Brussels, home of the European Parliament, where he awaits his next assignment.

There will soon hopefully be finality on Brexit, and a new EU leadership comes to the fore.

Next year will see the EU-SA summit, and before that ministerial trade meetings and various dialogues, such as on human rights, education and science and technology.

Cornaro is to be replaced in South Africa by American-born Estonian Riina Kionka, who most recently served as a senior adviser to president Donald Tusk at the Council of the EU.

But while he is sad to say goodbye, he hopes his work on the EU-Africa partnership will provide an excuse to be back in SA in the future.

