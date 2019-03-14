A MEMBER of the Sirte forces, which are allied to the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Ayman Al-Sahili Reuters African News Agency (ANA)

THE EU delegation to Libya this week reaffirmed its support for stability, democratic transition and prosperity. On Tuesday, the ambassadors of the EU and its member states to Libya met senior officials in the capital, Tripoli, including Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, chairperson of High Council of State Khalid al-Meshri, Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala, and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

“In our meetings we reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering commitment to Libya’s stability, democratic transition and prosperity. We are keen to develop with our Libyan neighbour a solid partnership based on shared interests and values,” the EU delegation said.

“We call on all parties to put aside their differences and work towards the establishment of a stable, unified and inclusive government that can deliver basic services for all Libyans,” it said. The delegation called on the Central Bank of Libya to fund the basic services in the country, particularly in southern Libya, while highlighting the importance of building an appropriate framework for effective governance.

Libya suffered political division and escalating violence since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Local authorities are struggling to provide basic services, mainly proper education and health care, amid chaos and insecurity. “The EU welcomes effective and rules-based actions against terrorist groups and organised crime, in compliance with human rights and Libya’s obligations under the international law,” the EU statement said. The EU delegation also pledged to continue supporting institution building and services in Libya through current and future projects and programmes worth e431million (R7billion).

With Libya the preferred point of departure for thousands of illegal immigrants to Europe, the EU delegation urged Libyan parties to “fight human trafficking and ensure respect for human rights and humanitarian standards with regard to migrants and refugees, including in detention centres.” Xinhua African News Agency (ANA)