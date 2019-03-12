Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech in Grimsby, north east England, Friday March 8, 2019. British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January. (Christopher Furlong/PA via AP)

BRITAIN will face EU demands for billions of euros in cash if it fails to strike a Brexit deal, Brussels officials and diplomats said yesterday after talks with London stalled 18 days before it is due to leave the bloc. Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to a withdrawal treaty last year under which Britain would pay the EU close to 50billion (R806bn) over the coming years to meet commitments made while a member. But the British parliament has rejected the deal and the treaty will be void if nothing changes by March 29.

In the event of a no-deal exit, likely to cause economic disruption, the EU would insist on Britain committing to settle those bills - a significant part of the EU budget - before any resumption of talks on how to manage future trading relations.

“Imagine all the bad blood and acrimony should we end up with a no-deal after two years of negotiations,” an envoy who follows Brexit for one EU member state said.

“Yes, we would need to engage with them again. But not right away. And not before they show us the money.”

With May planning to put the package to a second vote in parliament today, her negotiators failed to secure concessions in Brussels at the weekend.

EU officials and national diplomats said they were growing pessimistic and looking at how a collapse of talks might play out.

An assumption in Brussels that May would ask for, and get, a delay to the deadline of a few weeks is in question: “We really want to be over with it now,” one official said.

Even if there is a disorderly departure, both sides acknowledge that they will have to return to the table to negotiate a long-term free trade agreement and arrangements to avoid a “hard” customs border on land between the EU and the British province of Northern Ireland, the issue on which May’s divorce deal has stalled.

But EU diplomats and officials said Brussels would put a price on those talks.

“First, they would have to agree to pay what they are due,” an EU official said. Diplomats said negotiators had briefed the 27 other governments that this would be a condition for talks. The other conditions would be to safeguard citizens’ rights and find solutions for the Irish border, the sources said.

Another EU diplomat painted a picture of a Brexit snake eating its own tail in eternity. Reuters