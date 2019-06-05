SARAY KHUMALO received a hero’s welcome from her colleagues when she returned to work at Momentum Multiply in Centurion yesterday. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Saray Khumalo, who became the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest three weeks ago, finally returned to work in Centurion yesterday. The 47-year-old business executive at Momentum Multiply was given a hero’s welcome at the office.

Her inspired colleagues took pictures and interacted with her.

So far, Khumalo has conquered Kilimanjaro, Elbrus in Russia, Aconcagua in Argentina and now Everest.

Addressing her colleagues, she recalled the heroics were fuelled by first attempt in 2014. At the time, the expedition was halted when an avalanche killed 16 guides on the slope. A devastating earthquake cancelled her expedition in 2015, while last year strong winds and frostbite forced her to turn back.

“It started in 2012 when I submitted Kilimanjaro and raised money for a home called Kids Heaven in Benoni. And there, one of the kids asked me if I really came from the townships, because I everyone that’s gone to help them was either from Germany or somewhere else.

“So that made me realise that we need to set a clear example to our kids that it doesn’t matter where they come from, they too can change the world.

“I decided that I wanted to continue climbing and making a difference especially education and literacy because I believe that’s the way we can make the world a better place.

“In 2014, I went to Everest and I raised money for The Lunchbox Fund. Subsequent to that, I became a Mandela Library ambassador and we’ve built four libraries. And this time I raised money for an orphanage.”

While her colleagues did not contemplate climbing mountains any time soon, they were inspired by her achievement.

Head of marketing and growth Elaine Holmes said: “I don’t think I’d climb a mountain, but I really think (you have to) overcome your fears and understand and appreciate your own strength.

“I think as a woman (we should) actually realise that we are not the weakest sex and nothing holds us back to achieve our dreams,” she said.

Another colleague, communication manager Fundiswa Mbuqe, said: “You grow up and read about these stories but the moment you really get to sit down with your national heroes and talk to them, you realise that anything is possible. It is very inspirational. It’s not something I would want to do at the moment, but her cause and everything that she stands for is really inspirational,” she told the Pretoria News

Pretoria News