FORMER drug smuggler Lehlogonolo Letswalo, 41, said he had no choice but to dump his criminals ways and live clean. Letswalo of Atteridgeville spoke out about his experience, serving time in a men's prison in Dorset, England, while his family fell apart.

He was left with a tough choice, between going with his criminal friends or turning his back and going home with his wife and daughter.

This happened 10 years ago when Letswalo was released from HM Prison The Verne after a year, and he realised that his wife had lost so much weight and his daughter, then 4, was afraid to even touch him.

Letswalo said he had turned his life around to become an anti-drugs activist and today he helps youngsters to beat drug addiction and acquire skills to find employment.

“Choosing between walking to my wife and (not) the guys was tough, because I did not know any other life except a life of crime. I had been troublesome since I was a child and did not know how to work hard for my money.

"I thank God I chose my wife and daughter," he said.

“I was arrested for the first time at the age of 13 after beating another pupil on the head with a brick. He ended up in ICU.

“My parents did not post bail so I could learn to change my ways at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre’s juvenile section, but there I fell in love with the prison lifestyle.

"I would later beg my parents not to bail me out.”

From that time on, Letswalo said he was arrested numerous times and eventually found himself kicked out of various schools. His parents sent him to the Tshwane South College to acquire some skills, but he skipped classes, chosing insted to ran gambling circles and selling dagga.

“My life took a turn for the worst. I started hanging around criminals and learnt about theft out of motor vehicles. As a criminal you keep learning about new ways to make money and eventually I was introduced to a man who ran a nightclub and was involved in smuggling dagga to Europe.

Letswalo later started living a clean life, and founded Aga Sechaba Community Projects in Ga-Rankuwa in 2010. The organisation reaches out to 5000 unemployed people in the area, providing social welfare and services, including drug counselling, a job seekers and skills development centre.

He kept working and giving his all to reach those in need and today his organisation is one of the NGOs that receives funding from the City of Tshwane for its work.

