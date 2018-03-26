Pretoria - A Former employee at the Unisa Centre for Early Childhood Education embroiled in a rape scandal claims she was blackmailed into having sex with a board member to keep her job as acting principal.

The woman, who cannot be named due to the nature of the alleged offence, wrote online that the ordeal went on for two weeks, starting from January 13.

During that time, the board member forced her to send messages to him and respond to the texts he had drafted, she said. However, she added, the messages were tailored to look like she was in a romantic relationship with the man.

She claimed she attempted to report the matter to the chairperson of the board of the centre, but he dismissed her appeal for assistance and allegedly told her to sort out her issues with the alleged perpetrator.

He also allegedly told her that as far as he knew she had resigned from the centre, but could not produce a resignation letter. The woman further claimed that upon inquiring with the HR department, she was informed that they were instructed by the chairperson to terminate her employment.

In desperation, she apparently approached Unisa vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya. In her words, he informed her that he couldn’t intervene in the matter.

“I was shocked by his response; saying that he had nothing to do with what was happening at the Unisa centre.

“For an institution as big as Unisa to cover up and protect men who still believe in sexually harassing women at work, intimidate and bully women and openly violate their human rights is a shame.”

Unisa has since suspended two board members linked with the alleged rape of the woman.

The university said in light of the seriousness of the allegations levelled against the board members - the board member and its chairperson - it had taken “the requisite action after receiving the complaint”.

The two members have since been placed on suspension as per the policy while the university investigates the matter. A case of rape was subsequently opened and is being investigated by the SAPS. Unisa said in a statement: “The university has taken note of, and is gravely concerned and distressed about this incident.

The university undertakes to co-operate fully with the SAPS investigation.

“At this point, we wish to appeal to all stakeholders to give these two processes a chance until finality is reached on both.”

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the two board members had been placed on suspension by virtue of them being employed by the university and the seriousness of the allegations.

With regards to assertions that Unisa had been complacent about acting, Ramotshela said it had taken immediate action when the matter was first brought to its attention on February 14 during an official university event.

He said upon being made aware the university had given the complainant an opportunity to speak to Makhanya, who subsequently offered her counselling. She was also given access to the university’s health and wellness clinic and the investigative unit, despite her not being employed by the university but its subsidiary, Ramotshela said.

The university was unable to intervene as it did not own the centre, he said.

Pretoria News