Ex-mayor Smangaliso Mkhatshwa defends protest by City of Tshwane elders









'THE elders' demonstrate outside Tshwane House, where they delivered a memorandum in which they appealed for better service delivery by the metro. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Former Tshwane mayor Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa has brushed aside suggestions that a group known as "the elders" in Tshwane might be working with MEC Lebogang Maile to intervene in the Tshwane’s administration. He spoke to the Pretoria News yesterday on the sidelines of a march to Tshwane House for better service delivery. Mkhatshwa said organisers of the march were apolitical and their major concern was poor delivery of services in the city. The march included a handover of a memorandum of grievances to the office of the acting city manager Makgorometje Makgata. Mkhatshwa said the timing of their service delivery complaints, which coincided with a possible intervention by Maile (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC) should not suggest they worked together with those in political power.

“We have no contacts with the office of the MEC, I can assure you that. I see there are other groups that are also here, which then emphasises the seriousness of the situation and the desires of many people to normalise life in the city,” Mkhatshwa said.

He said the only contact the group has with the office of the MEC was that “we want to present the memorandum to him as well”.

“I suppose a question can be asked in life when is an ideal time for anything in life. We just thought that the situation is not better than what it has been over the past two to three years.

“We couldn’t then say 'let’s wait for another year', because the indication is that this unstable situation can only get worse.”

He said the activists were concerned about the deterioration of service delivery in the past three years.

“We don’t want to make comparisons (between the DA-led coalition and the ANC-led administration) because it is for politicians to do that.

“When the ANC was in government, I would pick up a phone when I have a problem with water to say councillor so and so (should come and assist). There was reciprocity. In other words, there was good communication,” he said.

He expressed shock that there was no ward committees in place in the city and that the oversight committees were very weak.

“What prompted this action was the realisation that the City is in a state of paralysis. This manifests itself in a very poor and undesirable service delivery to the disadvantaged communities,” he said.

Another complaint related to a low morale among the workforce, which he wanted to be restored.

Prince George Mahlangu said: “As stakeholders, we have an interest in ensuring that service delivery is being prioritised regardless of the administration.”

