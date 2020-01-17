He spoke to the Pretoria News yesterday on the sidelines of a march to Tshwane House for better service delivery.
Mkhatshwa said organisers of the march were apolitical and their major concern was poor delivery of services in the city.
The march included a handover of a memorandum of grievances to the office of the acting city manager Makgorometje Makgata.
Mkhatshwa said the timing of their service delivery complaints, which coincided with a possible intervention by Maile (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC) should not suggest they worked together with those in political power.