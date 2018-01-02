Former TUT FM presenter DJ Khutsi walked from Joburg to Soshanguve to raise funds for drug addicts’ rehab. Picture: Jacques Naude/ANA

Pretoria - Social media activist and former TUT FM breakfast presenter Khutsi Malala’s dream of sending 200 drug addicts to a rehabilitation facility is close to becoming a reality.

Already, 135 are in rehab and, he said, he was satisfied with the outcome and the pace at which his efforts were moving.

“We are working with 135 out of the 200. Some were taken to the South African National Council on Alcoholism and some were taken to the Committee on Substance Use and Prevention.”

Besides being weaned off drugs and alcohol, the addicts will also be given media skills training.

“We will also be rolling out our skills programme. We intend to give about 100 addicts media skills training and the intention is to place them at community newspapers and radio stations,” he said.

He will also be launching an NPO, The Clean Up Squad, officially this month, he added.

As part of his efforts to rid his neighbourhood and the city of nyaope, the 29-year-old initiated and participated in a gruelling walk from Johannesburg to Soshanguve - nearly 100km - in early August last year to raise awareness of the scourge.

He and his core group of 14 people walked from Grayston Drive in Sandton at 6am, proceeded along the highway towards the Pretoria CBD and arrived at their sleeping spot, under a bridge near Marabastad, at 5pm.

By 5am the following day, they were up, walking to Soshanguve using the Mabopane highway. They met up with another group of community members less than 5km before their destination - the Mini Stadium in Block KK.

At the end of the walk he was greeted by the news that the Rotary Club of Waterkloof would take 35 addicts to a skill development programme. Ditsala Children’s Shield, Bidvest Toyota McCarthy Arcadia and Big Save Mabopane donated money to get drug addicts into rehabilitation.

The walk was also to deactivate bluetooth - the trend by nyaope smokers to exchange blood with another user via a syringe to share the high.

Malala described the experience of spending two days on the road without food and surviving on liquids as gruelling, emotional and painful.

Recalling the day he slept under the bridge, he said it was cool, but quite scary as well.

“We kept wondering what might happen next; actually we did not sleep as we were all paranoid. When you wanted to close your eyes a thought would hit you that you are actually outside. So we couldn’t sleep at all.”

Although for a moment be started doubting his idea of the walk, giving up was not an option as there were drug addicts depending on him for assistance.

“I am satisfied with the outcome and the support I received from the media, despite how the community of Soshanguve, which is hard hit by the scourge, did not do enough to support my initiative.”

Malala is now concentrating on the launch of the Clean Up Squad which will work hard to rid Pretoria of the drug problem.

Pretoria News