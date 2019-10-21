Exhibition in Tshwane soon on the life of activist Ahmed Timol









Ahmed Timol. File photo: www.ahmedtimol.co.za Pretoria - An exhibition about the late SACP anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Timol is coming to Pretoria. Freedom Park, in partnership with the Ahmed Timol Trust, will host the exhibition from tomorrow to November 30. According to Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee, during the period, a dialogue session on the Struggle hero will be held to discuss the matter of the unfinished business of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Cajee said the exhibition would also highlight the plight of the many other freedom fighters who stood up against apartheid and got killed, but whose matters were not given the attention they deserved. “The apartheid regime believed it had crushed all opposition to the state, but activists like Timol kept up the Struggle and ultimately his death served as an inspiration to many others to continue to fight for the democracy we enjoy today,” he said.

A statement from Freedom Park read: “Some 47 years later, Freedom Park is proud to pay tribute to this legendary young activist with a compelling exhibition and captivating dialogue with eminent panellists on the life of Timol.

“We pay tribute to his achievements as a human being, leader, freedom fighter and son.

“He was truly one of those exceptional human beings who brought about qualitative leaps in the Struggle for humanity and freedom internationally.

“Timol's life tells the story of a nation and its people subjected to the most brutal forms of torture, of the infringement and abuse of basic human rights but provides a voice to the often untold history of the country and its people.”

Pretoria News