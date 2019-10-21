Freedom Park, in partnership with the Ahmed Timol Trust, will host the exhibition from tomorrow to November 30.
According to Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee, during the period, a dialogue session on the Struggle hero will be held to discuss the matter of the unfinished business of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Cajee said the exhibition would also highlight the plight of the many other freedom fighters who stood up against apartheid and got killed, but whose matters were not given the attention they deserved.
“The apartheid regime believed it had crushed all opposition to the state, but activists like Timol kept up the Struggle and ultimately his death served as an inspiration to many others to continue to fight for the democracy we enjoy today,” he said.